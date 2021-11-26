Registration was successful!
BREAKING: WHO Assesses New COVID Strain as Worrying, Botswana Spreads Faster Than Delta
Paedo Trans Ex-Soldier to Stand Trial for Exposing 'her Penis' and Masturbating in Street
Paedo Trans Ex-Soldier to Stand Trial for Exposing 'her Penis' and Masturbating in Street
Under current UK prison service guidance on transgender inmates, convicted paedophile Chloe Thompson could be locked up with biological women if convicted next... 26.11.2021
An ex-Army trans-woman and convicted child molester will stand trial next year for exposing her penis and masturbating in the street.Chloe Thompson, 41, of Middlesborough, is accused of masturbating in view of the public in the window of a property in Cromer Street and outside on the pavement on 13 August this year.She was later seen using a sex toy on Wellesley Road, also in the Teesside town.She appeared briefly at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where she confirmed her name and entered a plea of "not guilty". Her trial date was set for February 15 2020.Thompson is already on the Sex Offenders' Register after being convicted in September 2011 of a sexual assault on a pre-teen girl two years earlier.Then going by the name of Andrew McNab — no relation to the author and former SAS trooper — Thompson was sentenced to just a year in prison.Thompson was in court again in May this year for creating an account on social media video site TikTok under her new name — her 11th breach of the requirements of her sexual harm prevention order. Her criminal record includes 16 convictions for 11 separate offences. Outspoken feminist Julie Bindel tweeted in protest at reports describing Thompson as a "woman", without even the "trans" epithet, while other women made similar points.If handed a custodial sentence, Thompson would most likely be placed in a women's prison with biological woman inmates.Current HM Prison Service guidance states that a prisoner who self-identifies as a member of the opposite sex must be accommodated as such — even if they do not have the legal Gender Recognition Certificate needed by law-abiding transsexuals to enter toilets and changing rooms of their assumed sex.Sex offenders have previously exploited the rules to gain access to woman-only spaces. In 2018 Karen White, born Stephen Wood, violently sexually assaulted two women in New Hall prison while on remand there for several rapes and other sexual offences against women, along with grievous bodily harm and burglary.White had existing convictions for indecent assault, indecent exposure and gross indecency involving children, violence and dishonesty.In the US in September, convicted sex offender Darren Merager was charged with indecently exposing himself to women and girls at a Los Angeles spa after staff granted him entry to the ladies' changing room based on his declared gender identity.
Paedo Trans Ex-Soldier to Stand Trial for Exposing 'her Penis' and Masturbating in Street

16:36 GMT 26.11.2021
Under current UK prison service guidance on transgender inmates, convicted paedophile Chloe Thompson could be locked up with biological women if convicted next year of her latest alleged sexual offence.
An ex-Army trans-woman and convicted child molester will stand trial next year for exposing her penis and masturbating in the street.
Chloe Thompson, 41, of Middlesborough, is accused of masturbating in view of the public in the window of a property in Cromer Street and outside on the pavement on 13 August this year.
She was later seen using a sex toy on Wellesley Road, also in the Teesside town.
She appeared briefly at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where she confirmed her name and entered a plea of "not guilty". Her trial date was set for February 15 2020.
Thompson is already on the Sex Offenders' Register after being convicted in September 2011 of a sexual assault on a pre-teen girl two years earlier.
Then going by the name of Andrew McNab — no relation to the author and former SAS trooper — Thompson was sentenced to just a year in prison.
Thompson was in court again in May this year for creating an account on social media video site TikTok under her new name — her 11th breach of the requirements of her sexual harm prevention order. Her criminal record includes 16 convictions for 11 separate offences.
Outspoken feminist Julie Bindel tweeted in protest at reports describing Thompson as a "woman", without even the "trans" epithet, while other women made similar points.
If handed a custodial sentence, Thompson would most likely be placed in a women's prison with biological woman inmates.
Current HM Prison Service guidance states that a prisoner who self-identifies as a member of the opposite sex must be accommodated as such — even if they do not have the legal Gender Recognition Certificate needed by law-abiding transsexuals to enter toilets and changing rooms of their assumed sex.
Sex offenders have previously exploited the rules to gain access to woman-only spaces. In 2018 Karen White, born Stephen Wood, violently sexually assaulted two women in New Hall prison while on remand there for several rapes and other sexual offences against women, along with grievous bodily harm and burglary.
White had existing convictions for indecent assault, indecent exposure and gross indecency involving children, violence and dishonesty.
In the US in September, convicted sex offender Darren Merager was charged with indecently exposing himself to women and girls at a Los Angeles spa after staff granted him entry to the ladies' changing room based on his declared gender identity.
