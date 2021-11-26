https://sputniknews.com/20211126/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-before-alliances-foreign-ministers-meeting-1091045319.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Before Alliance's Foreign Ministers Meeting

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Before Alliance's Foreign Ministers Meeting

The NATO foreign ministers’ meeting will take place in Latvia on 30 November through 1 December. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Brussels, where Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference ahead of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers. At the meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss the challenges facing the alliance as well as changes in the international security environment, as well as NATO’s partnership policy.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more.

