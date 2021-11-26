Moldovan Gov’t Approves Transfer of Funds to Moldovagaz to Repay Debt to Gazprom

The minister had to confirm the funding after Gazprom on Monday said it would stop gas supplies to Moldova within 48 hours if the country does not clear the payment due on 22 November for current supplies.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan government has approved the transfer of funds to Moldovagaz to repay its debt to Russia's Gazprom, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday.
"We have gathered today for a meeting for one issue - the approval of the transfer of funds to the company Moldovagaz in order to pay off the debt to Gazprom. The project has been approved", Gavrilita told lawmakers.
