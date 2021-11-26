https://sputniknews.com/20211126/moldovan-govt-approves-transfer-of-funds-to-moldovagaz-to-repay-debt-to-gazprom-1091033681.html

Moldovan Gov’t Approves Transfer of Funds to Moldovagaz to Repay Debt to Gazprom

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan government has approved the transfer of funds to Moldovagaz to repay its debt to Russia's Gazprom, Prime Minister Natalia...

The minister had to confirm the funding after Gazprom on Monday said it would stop gas supplies to Moldova within 48 hours if the country does not clear the payment due on 22 November for current supplies.

