Moldova Pays $74Mln Debt to Gazprom

Moldova Pays $74Mln Debt to Gazprom

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova has paid off its $74 million debt to Gazprom, national gas distributor Moldovagaz said. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

On Thursday, the Moldovan parliament, at the request of the government, urgently agreed to pay the nation's debt to Gazprom for gas received in October and November."JSC Moldovagaz transferred to PJSC Gazprom payment for natural gas consumed in October and the first half of November this year," the company said. The payment was approved during the final reading of the state budget for 2021.Earlier in the week, Gazprom's spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that the company had not received payment for gas from Moldova, even though the payment deadline expired on 24 November (Wednesday). The spokesman also added that Gazprom would cut off gas supplies to Moldova in 48 hours if the country did not pay its bill.Moldovan authorities in turn asked for the gas not to be turned off and promised to pay the bill on 26 November.

