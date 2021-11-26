Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/merkel-reportedly-picks-song-by-godmother-of-german-punk-for-her-chancellorship-farewell-ceremony-1091052048.html
Merkel Reportedly Picks Song by 'Godmother of German Punk' for Her Chancellorship Farewell Ceremony
Merkel Reportedly Picks Song by 'Godmother of German Punk' for Her Chancellorship Farewell Ceremony
The tradition allows departing chancellors, as well as ministers, to choose a farewell song that will be performed by the Bundeswehr's orchestra. 26.11.2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has picked the song "Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen" (You Forgot The Color Film) by Nina Hagen to be performed by the country's Bundeswehr orchestra at the farewell ceremony dedicated to her departure from the chancellor's post, Der Spiegel newspaper has reported, citing anonymous sources.Hagen is praised as the "godmother of German punk" and the song that the chancellor picked was once a big hit, at a time when Hagen still performed in the German Democratic Republic, where Merkel was born.In addition to Nina Hagen's 1974 hit, the orchestra will reportedly perform the song "Fur mich soll's rote Rosen regnen" by another German singer, Hildegard Knef, as well as Christian anthem "Großer Gott, wir loben dich".The farewell ceremony will be held on 2 December, as Merkel will be voluntarily leaving her post after 16 years. She announced her plans to resign long before the 2021 election, which brought staggering losses to her party, the CDU, and its CSU allies. As per tradition, Merkel got to choose the songs the orchestra will perform during the ceremony, which will be scaled down to 200 attendees due to the pandemic's limitations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/olaf-scholz-to-become-merkels-successor-as-german-chancellor-1090989094.html
germany
europe, germany, angela merkel

Merkel Reportedly Picks Song by 'Godmother of German Punk' for Her Chancellorship Farewell Ceremony

19:24 GMT 26.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL KAPPELERGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Israeli embassy in Berlin to sign the book of condolence for Israeli ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Israeli embassy in Berlin to sign the book of condolence for Israeli ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL KAPPELER
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The tradition allows departing chancellors, as well as ministers, to choose a farewell song that will be performed by the Bundeswehr's orchestra.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has picked the song "Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen" (You Forgot The Color Film) by Nina Hagen to be performed by the country's Bundeswehr orchestra at the farewell ceremony dedicated to her departure from the chancellor's post, Der Spiegel newspaper has reported, citing anonymous sources.
Hagen is praised as the "godmother of German punk" and the song that the chancellor picked was once a big hit, at a time when Hagen still performed in the German Democratic Republic, where Merkel was born.
In addition to Nina Hagen's 1974 hit, the orchestra will reportedly perform the song "Fur mich soll's rote Rosen regnen" by another German singer, Hildegard Knef, as well as Christian anthem "Großer Gott, wir loben dich".
Olaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor
24 November, 13:13 GMT
Olaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor
24 November, 13:13 GMT
The farewell ceremony will be held on 2 December, as Merkel will be voluntarily leaving her post after 16 years. She announced her plans to resign long before the 2021 election, which brought staggering losses to her party, the CDU, and its CSU allies. As per tradition, Merkel got to choose the songs the orchestra will perform during the ceremony, which will be scaled down to 200 attendees due to the pandemic's limitations.
000100
