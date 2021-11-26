Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/malawi-defends-inviting-mike-tyson-to-be-cannabis-ambassador---report-1091054743.html
Malawi Defends Inviting Mike Tyson to Be Cannabis Ambassador - Report
Malawi Defends Inviting Mike Tyson to Be Cannabis Ambassador - Report
Earlier this week it was reported that the South African nation Malawi had asked Mike Tyson, the former US heavyweight boxing champion, to serve as a brand... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T22:28+0000
2021-11-26T22:28+0000
mike tyson
africa
ambassador
malawi
cannabis
legalization
marijuana legalization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091055604_0:0:2718:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_ffea25fb59fd04842ea154a441d6b79e.jpg
Following the backlash over Tyson's rape conviction in the 1990s and other problems with the law, Malawi's government justified its decision to appoint the boxer the country's official cannabis ambassador, CNN reported on Friday.Malawi's agriculture minister, Lobin Low, wrote Tyson reportedly encouraging him to become the face of the country's cannabis sector in order to attract investors and expand tourism potential. Tyson has been involved in the cannabis market in the US through several projects and owns his own brand of marijuana products, Tyson Ranch.According to reports, the agreement with Tyson was facilitated by the United States Cannabis Association. It is unclear, however, whether Tyson, who made history as the world's youngest heavyweight champion in 1986, has accepted the invitation.The government's invitation has sparked debate within the nation, with Malawi's Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) accusing the government of ignoring Tyson's previous convictions, arguing whether he was suitable for the role.The 55-year-old boxer was sentenced to prison in 1992 after being found guilty of raping Miss Black America finalist Desiree Washington in a hotel room. In 1995, he was released on probation.Acting director of the CPA, Kondwani Munthali, told CNN that hiring a convicted rapist would be "wrong."At the same time, in a statement to the outlet on Friday, the country's Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu rejected the criticism, adding that Malawi "believes that Mr. Tyson is a right and reformed person as he was released on parole."Patricia Kaliati, the Minister of Gender, reportedly said that she did not see a problem with the government's choice of ambassador because Tyson is a well-known businessman with extensive experience in the cannabis industry.However, she reportedly assured critics that Tyson is not going to work with her ministry "on issues to do with women and children."Malawi legalized cannabis cultivation and processing for therapeutic purposes last year, but did not decriminalize recreational usage. However, the business is struggling to expand, owing to high license fees and a scarcity of investors and purchasers.Malawi gold, a locally grown cannabis type, is well-known among recreational users all over the world.Smoking marijuana, according to Tyson's earlier statements, helped him improve his overall mental health and turn his life around. One might say that the boxer knows what he is talking about, considering some of the ways he has tried to blow off steam in the past, especially during the golden age of his career.Scientists warn that smoking potent cannabis has been linked to an increased risk of serious mental illness in some people.
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/relax-dont-do-it-mike-tyson-needed-sex-before-bouts-to-avoid-killing-opponents-in-rage---report-1090874205.html
malawi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091055604_0:0:2718:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_ee7e5f2ac97afcc5247d9190baafbae2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mike tyson, africa, ambassador, malawi, cannabis, legalization, marijuana legalization

Malawi Defends Inviting Mike Tyson to Be Cannabis Ambassador - Report

22:28 GMT 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / Willy SanjuanIn this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif.
In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week it was reported that the South African nation Malawi had asked Mike Tyson, the former US heavyweight boxing champion, to serve as a brand ambassador for the country's medicinal cannabis business in order to attract investment.
Following the backlash over Tyson's rape conviction in the 1990s and other problems with the law, Malawi's government justified its decision to appoint the boxer the country's official cannabis ambassador, CNN reported on Friday.
Malawi's agriculture minister, Lobin Low, wrote Tyson reportedly encouraging him to become the face of the country's cannabis sector in order to attract investors and expand tourism potential. Tyson has been involved in the cannabis market in the US through several projects and owns his own brand of marijuana products, Tyson Ranch.
According to reports, the agreement with Tyson was facilitated by the United States Cannabis Association. It is unclear, however, whether Tyson, who made history as the world's youngest heavyweight champion in 1986, has accepted the invitation.
The government's invitation has sparked debate within the nation, with Malawi's Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) accusing the government of ignoring Tyson's previous convictions, arguing whether he was suitable for the role.
The 55-year-old boxer was sentenced to prison in 1992 after being found guilty of raping Miss Black America finalist Desiree Washington in a hotel room. In 1995, he was released on probation.
Acting director of the CPA, Kondwani Munthali, told CNN that hiring a convicted rapist would be "wrong."
"Yes he paid his debt three years he was in jail, but we are saying to be the face of a nation is something beyond reformatory. We would want [a] less controversial character than Tyson," he is quoted as saying.
At the same time, in a statement to the outlet on Friday, the country's Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu rejected the criticism, adding that Malawi "believes that Mr. Tyson is a right and reformed person as he was released on parole."
"The moral appeal by some quarters, to continue holding Mr. Tyson to a wall of moral incapacity doesn't hold water," he added.
Patricia Kaliati, the Minister of Gender, reportedly said that she did not see a problem with the government's choice of ambassador because Tyson is a well-known businessman with extensive experience in the cannabis industry.

"It's about business, [and] economic business of cannabis," Kaliati said. "We look for the prominent people, the decision-makers who can say a thing which can be recognized internationally."

However, she reportedly assured critics that Tyson is not going to work with her ministry "on issues to do with women and children."
Malawi legalized cannabis cultivation and processing for therapeutic purposes last year, but did not decriminalize recreational usage. However, the business is struggling to expand, owing to high license fees and a scarcity of investors and purchasers.
Malawi gold, a locally grown cannabis type, is well-known among recreational users all over the world.
Smoking marijuana, according to Tyson's earlier statements, helped him improve his overall mental health and turn his life around. One might say that the boxer knows what he is talking about, considering some of the ways he has tried to blow off steam in the past, especially during the golden age of his career.
Mike Tyson (L) fights against heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick (R) to become the youngest heavyweight world champion in history on November 22, 1986 in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
'Relax, Don't Do It': Mike Tyson Needed Sex Before Bouts to Avoid Killing Opponents in Rage - Report
20 November, 02:42 GMT
Scientists warn that smoking potent cannabis has been linked to an increased risk of serious mental illness in some people.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:28 GMTMalawi Defends Inviting Mike Tyson to Be Cannabis Ambassador - Report
22:00 GMTFDA Deems Merck Pill Effective Against COVID-19 as Experts Plan to Review Safety
21:41 GMTThose Darned Crickets! FBI Makes Mystery 'Havana Syndrome' its Top Priority
21:15 GMTVideos: Shooting Prompts Lockdown at North Carolina Mall
21:03 GMTTrump Claims He Never Planned to Start War With China, Says Milley Should Be Tried for 'Treason'
20:11 GMTTrade Unionists Slam Labour London Mayor Khan Over ‘Unnecessary Strike’ Tweet
19:53 GMTFour Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire on Bus Carrying Students in Kosovo - Reports
19:42 GMTBiden Confirms New Travel Bans From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Effective November 29
19:24 GMTMerkel Reportedly Picks Song by 'Godmother of German Punk' for Her Chancellorship Farewell Ceremony
19:24 GMTIranian Government Websites' Reportedly Defaced With 'Death to Khameini' Caption
19:12 GMTHow Biden's Summit for Democracy Causes a Cold War-Style Two-Camp Polarisation of the World
18:47 GMTBlack Friday Protest at 'Pandemic Profiteer' Amazon UK Over 'Abuse of Workers'
18:39 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Suggests Increasing Royalty Rates on Federal Oil, Gas Leases
18:13 GMTUS Has No Plans to Announce Permanent Presence on NATO’s Eastern Flank – State Dept.
17:52 GMTWe’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship
16:50 GMTHilarious Video of Dog Saying ‘Mama’ Before Toddler Leaves Netizens in Fits
16:36 GMTYouTube Star Recreates Real-Life Squid Game With a Huge Cash Prize
16:36 GMTPaedo Trans Ex-Soldier to Stand Trial for Exposing 'her Penis' and Masturbating in Street
16:32 GMTLava From Tanzania’s Mysterious Volcano Could Reveal Earth’s Secrets, Scientist Claims
16:32 GMTAttempts to Disrupt China-Solomon Islands Relations Futile, Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Says