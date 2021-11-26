https://sputniknews.com/20211126/malawi-defends-inviting-mike-tyson-to-be-cannabis-ambassador---report-1091054743.html

Malawi Defends Inviting Mike Tyson to Be Cannabis Ambassador - Report

Following the backlash over Tyson's rape conviction in the 1990s and other problems with the law, Malawi's government justified its decision to appoint the boxer the country's official cannabis ambassador, CNN reported on Friday.Malawi's agriculture minister, Lobin Low, wrote Tyson reportedly encouraging him to become the face of the country's cannabis sector in order to attract investors and expand tourism potential. Tyson has been involved in the cannabis market in the US through several projects and owns his own brand of marijuana products, Tyson Ranch.According to reports, the agreement with Tyson was facilitated by the United States Cannabis Association. It is unclear, however, whether Tyson, who made history as the world's youngest heavyweight champion in 1986, has accepted the invitation.The government's invitation has sparked debate within the nation, with Malawi's Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) accusing the government of ignoring Tyson's previous convictions, arguing whether he was suitable for the role.The 55-year-old boxer was sentenced to prison in 1992 after being found guilty of raping Miss Black America finalist Desiree Washington in a hotel room. In 1995, he was released on probation.Acting director of the CPA, Kondwani Munthali, told CNN that hiring a convicted rapist would be "wrong."At the same time, in a statement to the outlet on Friday, the country's Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu rejected the criticism, adding that Malawi "believes that Mr. Tyson is a right and reformed person as he was released on parole."Patricia Kaliati, the Minister of Gender, reportedly said that she did not see a problem with the government's choice of ambassador because Tyson is a well-known businessman with extensive experience in the cannabis industry.However, she reportedly assured critics that Tyson is not going to work with her ministry "on issues to do with women and children."Malawi legalized cannabis cultivation and processing for therapeutic purposes last year, but did not decriminalize recreational usage. However, the business is struggling to expand, owing to high license fees and a scarcity of investors and purchasers.Malawi gold, a locally grown cannabis type, is well-known among recreational users all over the world.Smoking marijuana, according to Tyson's earlier statements, helped him improve his overall mental health and turn his life around. One might say that the boxer knows what he is talking about, considering some of the ways he has tried to blow off steam in the past, especially during the golden age of his career.Scientists warn that smoking potent cannabis has been linked to an increased risk of serious mental illness in some people.

