Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Lukashenko Arrives at Logistics Centre Near Polish Border Hosting Migrants
09:03 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 26.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits the migrant-hosting logistics center near the Bruzgi checkpoint of the Belarusian-Polish border
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (Sputnik) - Lukashenko was accompanied by the chairman of the State Border Committee, Gen. Anatoly Lappo, and Grodno Region Governor Vladimir Karanik.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday arrived at a migrant-hosting logistics centre near the Bruzgi checkpoint along the Belarusian-Polish border, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Thursday, the Belarus Red Cross Society announced that migrants on the border with Poland had received over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid.
The head of of the organisation's Grodno region branch, Natalia Tolkacheva, noted that all the work was being handled by 18 representatives of the Belarusian Red Cross. She called these people "a close-knit team, a single organism".
Tolkacheva noted that the Turkish Red Crescent and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement had offered their assistance in providing additional aid and in sending experts, specialists, and volunteers to help.
Several thousand migrants have gathered on the border between Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get into the European Union. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security and deployed the military to block the illegal crossing attempts, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis.
Belarus has firmly denied the accusation and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing, and shelter.
Belarus has firmly denied the accusation and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing, and shelter.