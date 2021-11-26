Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/london-murder-trial-jury-shown-video-of-clean-up-crew-hired-by-swedish-killers-on-christmas-day-1091040547.html
London Murder Trial Jury Shown Video of 'Clean-up Crew Hired by Swedish Killers' on Christmas Day
London Murder Trial Jury Shown Video of 'Clean-up Crew Hired by Swedish Killers' on Christmas Day
Six men are on trial for their various alleged roles in the murder of Swedish record producer who was shot dead in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T12:38+0000
2021-11-26T12:38+0000
sweden
malmo
london
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091039051_0:0:1032:581_1920x0_80_0_0_2fc632a06960121a8d1c582e3cfa8d47.jpg
The jury at a Swedish underworld murder trial in London have been shown CCTV footage of a two-man “clean-up crew” arriving on Christmas Day at the apartment allegedly used by the assassin.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot in the back as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, on the evening of 24 December 2019.Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.Killer Wore 'Latex Mask Disguises'The prosecution claim the Swedish killers hired Clifford Rollox, 31, and his friend Claude Castor, 21, to "to tidy up once they had gone."Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC has told Southwark Crown Court Mr Beqiri was killed by Anis Hemissi, 24, who wore various disguises including two different latex masks as he reconnoitred the house where his victim lived.The prosecution claim Hemissi disguised himself as a council workman complete with litter-picker in order to stalk his prey.On Friday, 26 November, Mr Heywood asked Detective Constable Jonathon Moore why he believed the individual on the CCTV footage taken in the days running up to the murder was wearing latex masks.Det Con Moore said: “The lips are always flat. No smile, grimace or grin. Wrinkle-free face. The nose is relatively thin and defined with a pointed edge…It’s not natural. It’s a mask.”The prosecution claims the latex masks were bought from a Swedish website called Partykungen.Mr Beqiri - whose sister Misse stars in reality TV programme Real Housewives of Cheshire - was shot in the back, at close range, with eight bullets.'Killers Rented Apartment on Airbnb'The prosecution say Hemissi cycled back to a nearby apartment in Oyster Wharf, which had been rented for £2,000 on Airbnb, and four hours later caught a cab to the airport and flew to Copenhagen in the early hours of Christmas Day.Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, deny murder.Rollox and Castor deny perverting the course of justice.The jury was shown footage on Friday of two men, who the prosecution say are Rollox and Castor, catching an Uber from Clerkenwell to Battersea on Christmas Day.The two men loitered outside the Oyster Wharf apartment block until a car pulled up and Mr Karaer got out. He could be seen meeting up with the men, who then entered the apartment and left with a suitcase and a rucksack.The prosecution claims they were disposing of, among other things, the murder weapon - a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which has never been found.Mr Karaer then got into a cab and was taken to Heathrow Airport and he too flies back to Scandinavia.Murder Linked to Swedish Gang FeudThe jury has been told the Beqiri murder was linked to an “escalating series of violence” between two Swedish gangs.In August 2019 Mr Beqiri’s friend, Naief Adawi, survived an assassination attempt in Malmo which killed his partner, Karolin Hakim, 31.Mr Heywood has told the jury the Mercedes car used in that attack had been bought by Tarek Bekar and Gabriel Hassoun and said: “Bekar and Hassoun are also responsible for part of the money chain that led to the booking in London of accommodation in July, done by Pino-Munizaga.”Mr Heywood told the jury: “The plan to attack (Adawi and Beqiri) was live from July at least.”The trial continues.
sweden
malmo
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091039051_257:0:1032:581_1920x0_80_0_0_89a4e5c163e5b29587bace3855219976.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, malmo, london, uk

London Murder Trial Jury Shown Video of 'Clean-up Crew Hired by Swedish Killers' on Christmas Day

12:38 GMT 26.11.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceA man wearing a latex mask and posing as a litter picker, who the prosecution claim was Anis Hemissi
A man wearing a latex mask and posing as a litter picker, who the prosecution claim was Anis Hemissi - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Six men are on trial for their various alleged roles in the murder of Swedish record producer who was shot dead in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve 2019. The killers allegedly hired two men to clean up the London apartment used by the assassin.
The jury at a Swedish underworld murder trial in London have been shown CCTV footage of a two-man “clean-up crew” arriving on Christmas Day at the apartment allegedly used by the assassin.
Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot in the back as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, on the evening of 24 December 2019.
Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Killer Wore 'Latex Mask Disguises'

The prosecution claim the Swedish killers hired Clifford Rollox, 31, and his friend Claude Castor, 21, to "to tidy up once they had gone."
Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC has told Southwark Crown Court Mr Beqiri was killed by Anis Hemissi, 24, who wore various disguises including two different latex masks as he reconnoitred the house where his victim lived.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceThe prosecution say this CCTV image shows Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise
The prosecution say this CCTV image shows Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
The prosecution say this CCTV image shows Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
The prosecution claim Hemissi disguised himself as a council workman complete with litter-picker in order to stalk his prey.
On Friday, 26 November, Mr Heywood asked Detective Constable Jonathon Moore why he believed the individual on the CCTV footage taken in the days running up to the murder was wearing latex masks.
Det Con Moore said: “The lips are always flat. No smile, grimace or grin. Wrinkle-free face. The nose is relatively thin and defined with a pointed edge…It’s not natural. It’s a mask.”
The prosecution claims the latex masks were bought from a Swedish website called Partykungen.
Mr Beqiri - whose sister Misse stars in reality TV programme Real Housewives of Cheshire - was shot in the back, at close range, with eight bullets.

'Killers Rented Apartment on Airbnb'

The prosecution say Hemissi cycled back to a nearby apartment in Oyster Wharf, which had been rented for £2,000 on Airbnb, and four hours later caught a cab to the airport and flew to Copenhagen in the early hours of Christmas Day.
Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, deny murder.
Rollox and Castor deny perverting the course of justice.
The jury was shown footage on Friday of two men, who the prosecution say are Rollox and Castor, catching an Uber from Clerkenwell to Battersea on Christmas Day.
The two men loitered outside the Oyster Wharf apartment block until a car pulled up and Mr Karaer got out. He could be seen meeting up with the men, who then entered the apartment and left with a suitcase and a rucksack.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceThe prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder
The prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
The prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
The prosecution claims they were disposing of, among other things, the murder weapon - a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which has never been found.
Mr Karaer then got into a cab and was taken to Heathrow Airport and he too flies back to Scandinavia.

Murder Linked to Swedish Gang Feud

The jury has been told the Beqiri murder was linked to an “escalating series of violence” between two Swedish gangs.
In August 2019 Mr Beqiri’s friend, Naief Adawi, survived an assassination attempt in Malmo which killed his partner, Karolin Hakim, 31.
Mr Heywood has told the jury the Mercedes car used in that attack had been bought by Tarek Bekar and Gabriel Hassoun and said: “Bekar and Hassoun are also responsible for part of the money chain that led to the booking in London of accommodation in July, done by Pino-Munizaga.”
Mr Heywood told the jury: “The plan to attack (Adawi and Beqiri) was live from July at least.”
The trial continues.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:21 GMTFrench Gov't Criticises Johnson's Letter on Illegal Migration
13:17 GMTIsraeli PM Warns of State of Emergency as Country Registers First Case of New COVID Variant
13:08 GMTNew German Government Plans to Simplify Citizenship for Migrants
13:05 GMTUK Tory MP Blames Crimes Committed by Men on Too Few Positive Male Role Models on TV
12:38 GMTLondon Murder Trial Jury Shown Video of 'Clean-up Crew Hired by Swedish Killers' on Christmas Day
12:19 GMT'Never Forget': India Recalls 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, Pays Tribute to Soldiers
12:17 GMTPlane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow
12:01 GMT'Tactical Genius': Ralf Rangnick's Appointment as Interim Manager Excites Man United Supporters
12:00 GMT'The System is Broken', Says Pensions Expert as Canada Reopens Border for Illegal Crossers
11:52 GMTASEM13 Summit Holds Press Conference After Online Negotiations
11:40 GMTExtinction Rebellion Blocks Amazon Depots in Parts of UK on Black Friday Prompting Travel Chaos
11:28 GMTUK to Deploy More Tanks to Germany Amid Reported Worries Over Russian 'Activities' on Ukraine Border
11:05 GMTTwitterians Slam LeBron as 'LeSnitch' After He Gets Pacers Fans Kicked Out of Game
11:02 GMTFrench Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
10:36 GMTSolomon Islands PM Sogavare Blames Foreign Powers for Fuelling Unrest as Chinese Want Evacuation
10:19 GMTBear Attack Survivor Awaited Help For 20 Days in Siberian Taiga
10:18 GMTPeople Smugglers Reportedly Advertise Services Openly on Facebook Amid UK Migration Crisis
10:12 GMTIce Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appears Partly Melted, Reports Say
10:05 GMTAnother Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn
10:00 GMTUK Hopes France Will Reconsider Cancelling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing