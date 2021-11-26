https://sputniknews.com/20211126/london-murder-trial-jury-shown-video-of-clean-up-crew-hired-by-swedish-killers-on-christmas-day-1091040547.html

The jury at a Swedish underworld murder trial in London have been shown CCTV footage of a two-man “clean-up crew” arriving on Christmas Day at the apartment allegedly used by the assassin.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot in the back as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, on the evening of 24 December 2019.Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.Killer Wore 'Latex Mask Disguises'The prosecution claim the Swedish killers hired Clifford Rollox, 31, and his friend Claude Castor, 21, to "to tidy up once they had gone."Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC has told Southwark Crown Court Mr Beqiri was killed by Anis Hemissi, 24, who wore various disguises including two different latex masks as he reconnoitred the house where his victim lived.The prosecution claim Hemissi disguised himself as a council workman complete with litter-picker in order to stalk his prey.On Friday, 26 November, Mr Heywood asked Detective Constable Jonathon Moore why he believed the individual on the CCTV footage taken in the days running up to the murder was wearing latex masks.Det Con Moore said: “The lips are always flat. No smile, grimace or grin. Wrinkle-free face. The nose is relatively thin and defined with a pointed edge…It’s not natural. It’s a mask.”The prosecution claims the latex masks were bought from a Swedish website called Partykungen.Mr Beqiri - whose sister Misse stars in reality TV programme Real Housewives of Cheshire - was shot in the back, at close range, with eight bullets.'Killers Rented Apartment on Airbnb'The prosecution say Hemissi cycled back to a nearby apartment in Oyster Wharf, which had been rented for £2,000 on Airbnb, and four hours later caught a cab to the airport and flew to Copenhagen in the early hours of Christmas Day.Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, deny murder.Rollox and Castor deny perverting the course of justice.The jury was shown footage on Friday of two men, who the prosecution say are Rollox and Castor, catching an Uber from Clerkenwell to Battersea on Christmas Day.The two men loitered outside the Oyster Wharf apartment block until a car pulled up and Mr Karaer got out. He could be seen meeting up with the men, who then entered the apartment and left with a suitcase and a rucksack.The prosecution claims they were disposing of, among other things, the murder weapon - a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which has never been found.Mr Karaer then got into a cab and was taken to Heathrow Airport and he too flies back to Scandinavia.Murder Linked to Swedish Gang FeudThe jury has been told the Beqiri murder was linked to an “escalating series of violence” between two Swedish gangs.In August 2019 Mr Beqiri’s friend, Naief Adawi, survived an assassination attempt in Malmo which killed his partner, Karolin Hakim, 31.Mr Heywood has told the jury the Mercedes car used in that attack had been bought by Tarek Bekar and Gabriel Hassoun and said: “Bekar and Hassoun are also responsible for part of the money chain that led to the booking in London of accommodation in July, done by Pino-Munizaga.”Mr Heywood told the jury: “The plan to attack (Adawi and Beqiri) was live from July at least.”The trial continues.

