Leningrad Region Exporters to Supply Goods to Finland

The official said that more than 30 businesses based in the area took part in a meeting with Russia's trade representative in Finland during the event, “An Hour with the Trade Representative” at the Leningrad regional export support centre. The Leningrad Region is one of Finland's top three partners and non-resource non-energy exports have increased by 40 percent this year compared with the same period a year ago.Julia Kosareva, deputy chairman of the Leningrad Region's committee for economic development and investment activity, noted, in turn, that many companies have recently been launched in the region whose products may appeal to the Finnish market. During the meeting, 16 regional companies presented their products and it was evident that they are ready to export to the neighbouring country such items as construction and finishing materials, wood for interior decoration, peat-based fertilisers, plastic water towers, heat pumps, inflatable boats, natural juices and food. All participants have prepared a sample of their goods to send to Russia's trade representation in Finland for examination and business-matching activities.Small and medium-sized businesses in the Leningrad Region have already had talks with Russian representatives in Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea under the project "An Hour with the Trade Representative".Support for exporters and the development of foreign trade activities are carried out under the auspices of the “Systemic Development Measures for International Cooperation and Export” federal project, which is part of the "International Cooperation and Export" national project, the press service added.

