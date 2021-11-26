Leningrad Region Exporters to Supply Goods to Finland
12:20 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 26.11.2021)
Exporters in Leningrad and its surrounding region - the so-called Leningrad Region - have prepared building materials, fertilisers, boats and food to be delivered to Finland, according to a member of the region's press service, in conversation with Sputnik.
The official said that more than 30 businesses based in the area took part in a meeting with Russia's trade representative in Finland during the event, “An Hour with the Trade Representative” at the Leningrad regional export support centre. The Leningrad Region is one of Finland's top three partners and non-resource non-energy exports have increased by 40 percent this year compared with the same period a year ago.
"The country imports timber products, fertilisers, stone products, tyres, paper products and foodstuffs. Finnish businesses have recently expressed an interest in such Russian products as wheat, beverages, meat, construction materials and components for shipbuilding", the press service’s representative explained.
Julia Kosareva, deputy chairman of the Leningrad Region's committee for economic development and investment activity, noted, in turn, that many companies have recently been launched in the region whose products may appeal to the Finnish market.
© Sputnik / Igor ZaremboThe "Admiral Grigorovich" frigate, designed for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, before a launching ceremony in the shipyards of the Yantar Baltic shipbuilding plant
During the meeting, 16 regional companies presented their products and it was evident that they are ready to export to the neighbouring country such items as construction and finishing materials, wood for interior decoration, peat-based fertilisers, plastic water towers, heat pumps, inflatable boats, natural juices and food. All participants have prepared a sample of their goods to send to Russia's trade representation in Finland for examination and business-matching activities.
Ekaterina Surushkina, who is in charge of business development at the Tosno Mixed Feed Factory, said: "The meeting was very informative and useful. Experts from the trade representation felt our products had a chance of entering the Finnish market and we, with the help of the Export Support Centre, have already prepared presentations in English which we will send for consideration".
Small and medium-sized businesses in the Leningrad Region have already had talks with Russian representatives in Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea under the project "An Hour with the Trade Representative".
Support for exporters and the development of foreign trade activities are carried out under the auspices of the “Systemic Development Measures for International Cooperation and Export” federal project, which is part of the "International Cooperation and Export" national project, the press service added.