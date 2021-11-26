Lara Trump Claims Spike in Turkey Prices Part of Democratic Plot to Eradicate Thanksgiving

While discussing inflation in the US, Lara Trump appeared to suggest to Fox News' Pete Hegseth that the rise in the price of turkeys around Thanksgiving is part of a larger Democratic plot to ruin American holidays and transform the nation's traditions. "They have told us from the beginning that they want to fundamentally transform America," she said of Democrats and the Biden administration. "How do you do that? You have to transform American from the inside out, you have to take away our traditions," she said during a Wednesday broadcast of 'Hannity,' arguing that CDC travel advisories in the middle of a raging coronavirus pandemic essentially canceled Thanksgiving for most Americans last year. She went on to suggest that a lot of businesses in the US "did away with Halloween" because they wanted to be more inclusive of those who do not celebrate the holiday. While Lara Trump appeared serious about her assertion that there was an ongoing attempt to erase Thanksgiving in the US, netizens did not agree with the television producer's spin on America's inflation issues and the state of Halloween. Politics aside, the American Farm Bureau estimated that a modern-day Thanksgiving feast for 10 people cost the average US family around $53.31 this year–up 14% from the prior year. The annual cost estimate of the same meal was trending downward before 2021. Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain told Fox News that his turkey product company experienced labor shortages that ultimately left them with more whole turkeys and fewer smaller birds. As jobs have been filled, Butterball was able to get its products out to stores. However, there were substantially more whole turkeys than their counterparts.
"At really, the core of this, they want to divide Americans up. They don't want us to have any common ground," Lara Trump stated. "They don't want us to have any shared traditions like Thanksgiving."
No one is taking away traditions I've seen more Halloween Decorations around than I have ever seen. Now there are Christmas Decorations up everywhere. We had a pandemic Folks started buying Other countries are backed up with their products & shipping These folks are fear mongers.
"The inflation is real," Jandrain told the outlet. "Whether it's labor, transportation, packaging materials, energy to fuel the plants – everything costs more."
