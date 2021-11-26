Registration was successful!
K-pop Singer Kim Chung-ha Reveals Song 'Killing Me' in New MV Teaser
K-pop Singer Kim Chung-ha Reveals Song 'Killing Me' in New MV Teaser
The talented solo artist returns after her first full-length album 'Querencia'. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T08:10+0000
2021-11-27T13:41+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
Chungha released a music video teaser video for her new special single 'Killing Me' on November 26.The released teaser begins with a scene where she is having fun with her friends but ends up all alone. The singer participated in the writing of this single, with the lyrics comparing helplessness and frustration to a tunnel that nonetheless has sunlight waiting at the end of it. 'Killing Me' is a new song released nearly 9 months after her first full-length album 'Querencia' in February. The single will be available on online music sites starting November 29. Chung Ha, also known as Kim Chung-ha, debuted as part of project group I.O.I in 2016, presenting MNH Entertainment through reality-survival show 'Produce 101'. Following the dissolution of I.O.I in 2017, Chung Ha debuted as a solo artist with the extended play Hands on Me. Fans of the skilled dancer and singer shared their excitement and admiration in light of the upcoming release.
south korea
k-pop, south korea, music

K-pop Singer Kim Chung-ha Reveals Song 'Killing Me' in New MV Teaser

08:10 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 27.11.2021)
The talented solo artist returns after her first full-length album 'Querencia'.
Chungha released a music video teaser video for her new special single 'Killing Me' on November 26.
The released teaser begins with a scene where she is having fun with her friends but ends up all alone. The singer participated in the writing of this single, with the lyrics comparing helplessness and frustration to a tunnel that nonetheless has sunlight waiting at the end of it.
'Killing Me' is a new song released nearly 9 months after her first full-length album 'Querencia' in February. The single will be available on online music sites starting November 29.
Chung Ha, also known as Kim Chung-ha, debuted as part of project group I.O.I in 2016, presenting MNH Entertainment through reality-survival show 'Produce 101'. Following the dissolution of I.O.I in 2017, Chung Ha debuted as a solo artist with the extended play Hands on Me.
Fans of the skilled dancer and singer shared their excitement and admiration in light of the upcoming release.
