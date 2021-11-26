https://sputniknews.com/20211126/ice-wall-at-japans-fukushima-daiichi-plant-appears-partly-melted-reports-say-1091037602.html

Ice Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appears Partly Melted, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) plans to begin the renovation works at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after finding that a... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the NHK broadcaster, Tepco intends to launch repair works to strengthen the ice wall in December. The operator will reportedly install steel pipes and boards to halt the flow of water. Tepco is also considering further steps to prevent such incidents in future, NHK said.The ice wall was designed by Tepco in 2016 to prevent the pollution of groundwater around the buildings of the disabled nuclear reactor power plant and to prevent its inflow into the frozen soil.The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility experienced core meltdowns as a result of the earthquake and tsunami on 11 March 2011. The 2011 accident was the worst at a nuclear power plant since the Chernobyl accident a quarter of a century earlier. As a result of the disaster, 19,749 people died, 6,242 were injured, and 2,556 went missing.

