French Gov't Criticises Johnson's Letter on Illegal Migration

Johnson published his letter to Macron on Thursday, outlining the steps which he believes the two countries can take to better manage illegal migration through the English Channel, after a deadly migrant boat accident earlier this week.These include conducting more effective joint maritime patrols and air surveillance and boosting intelligence exchange. Additionally, the UK leader called on France to immediately sign a bilateral agreement on so-called readmissions, which would entail the return of all illegal migrants arriving in the United Kingdom back across the Channel.The French government finds it necessary for the UK to send special officers to France who would handle all UK-addressed asylum requests, the spokesman said.On Wednesday, a boat carrying illegal migrants sank in the Strait of Dover near the French shore while trying to reach the UK, leaving 27 people dead.

