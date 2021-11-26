Registration was successful!
French Gov't Criticises Johnson's Letter on Illegal Migration
French Gov't Criticises Johnson's Letter on Illegal Migration
PARIS (Sputnik) - A letter addressed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to French President Emmanuel Macron outlining his stance on measures for tackling... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
Johnson published his letter to Macron on Thursday, outlining the steps which he believes the two countries can take to better manage illegal migration through the English Channel, after a deadly migrant boat accident earlier this week.These include conducting more effective joint maritime patrols and air surveillance and boosting intelligence exchange. Additionally, the UK leader called on France to immediately sign a bilateral agreement on so-called readmissions, which would entail the return of all illegal migrants arriving in the United Kingdom back across the Channel.The French government finds it necessary for the UK to send special officers to France who would handle all UK-addressed asylum requests, the spokesman said.On Wednesday, a boat carrying illegal migrants sank in the Strait of Dover near the French shore while trying to reach the UK, leaving 27 people dead.
French Gov't Criticises Johnson's Letter on Illegal Migration

13:21 GMT 26.11.2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron pose for a photo during their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss Iran's nuclear program, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron pose for a photo during their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss Iran's nuclear program, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
PARIS (Sputnik) - A letter addressed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to French President Emmanuel Macron outlining his stance on measures for tackling illegal migration is unacceptable and poor in essence since it does not take into account efforts already made by France, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.
Johnson published his letter to Macron on Thursday, outlining the steps which he believes the two countries can take to better manage illegal migration through the English Channel, after a deadly migrant boat accident earlier this week.
These include conducting more effective joint maritime patrols and air surveillance and boosting intelligence exchange. Additionally, the UK leader called on France to immediately sign a bilateral agreement on so-called readmissions, which would entail the return of all illegal migrants arriving in the United Kingdom back across the Channel.

"This letter is essentially poor, because in does not take into account the work our coast guard, our police, our gendarmerie, and our rescuers do, and it is also unacceptable because the readmissions proposal is not a way to solve this issue," Attal told French broadcaster BFMTV.

© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALLWaleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England
Waleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
Waleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
The French government finds it necessary for the UK to send special officers to France who would handle all UK-addressed asylum requests, the spokesman said.

"Enough doubletalk... It makes one think whether Boris Johnson regrets leaving Europe because as soon as he has an issue, he believes that Europe has to deal with it!", Attal said.

On Wednesday, a boat carrying illegal migrants sank in the Strait of Dover near the French shore while trying to reach the UK, leaving 27 people dead.
