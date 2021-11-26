Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/french-fishermen-try-to-block-eurotunnel-port-of-calais-amid-licenses-row-with-britain-1091034106.html
French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
The conflict began after London decided to leave the EU, as Paris insists that Britain granted 50% fewer licenses to French vessels than were agreed upon in... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T11:02+0000
2021-11-26T11:38+0000
france
europe
calais
fisheries
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091038480_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3c088f05c2713f02c6d051fd8e90fd4b.jpg
Sputnik is live from Calais, where French fishermen are trying to block both the port and the Eurotunnel linking Britain to the continent amid a standoff over UK licenses to operate in British waters. They also announced plans to block two other ports - Saint-Malo and Ouistreham. The blockade may disrupt trade and passenger flows between Europe and the UK.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
calais
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
2021-11-26T11:02+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091038480_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b97b04d0ce9db14124ae1721741fc95e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, calais, fisheries, uk, видео

French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain

11:02 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 26.11.2021)
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The conflict began after London decided to leave the EU, as Paris insists that Britain granted 50% fewer licenses to French vessels than were agreed upon in post-Brexit negotiations.
Sputnik is live from Calais, where French fishermen are trying to block both the port and the Eurotunnel linking Britain to the continent amid a standoff over UK licenses to operate in British waters.
They also announced plans to block two other ports - Saint-Malo and Ouistreham. The blockade may disrupt trade and passenger flows between Europe and the UK.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
13182000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:52 GMTASEM13 Summit Holds Press Conference After Online Negotiations
11:40 GMTExtinction Rebellion Blocks Amazon Depots in Parts of UK on Black Friday Prompting Travel Chaos
11:28 GMTUK to Deploy More Tanks to Germany Amid Reported Worries Over Russian 'Activities' on Ukraine Border
11:05 GMTTwitterians Slam LeBron as 'LeSnitch' After He Gets Pacers Fans Kicked Out of Game
11:02 GMTFrench Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
10:36 GMTSolomon Islands PM Sogavare Blames Foreign Powers for Fuelling Unrest as Chinese Want Evacuation
10:19 GMTBear Attack Survivor Awaited Help For 20 Days in Siberian Taiga
10:18 GMTPeople Smugglers Reportedly Advertise Services Openly on Facebook Amid UK Migration Crisis
10:12 GMTIce Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appears Partly Melted, Reports Say
10:05 GMTAnother Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn
10:00 GMTUK Hopes France Will Reconsider Cancelling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing
10:00 GMTMedia Reveals Content of French Coast Guard's Mayday Call After Migrant Boat Capsized in Channel
09:53 GMTLive Updates: WHO to Hold Emergency Meeting Over New COVID-19 Strain
09:21 GMTAuthorities of French Martinique Impose Curfew due to Riots Against COVID-19 Restrictions
09:03 GMTLukashenko Arrives at Logistics Centre Near Polish Border Hosting Migrants
08:54 GMTIndian Opposition Parties to Boycott Constitution Day Celebrations
08:28 GMTAustralian Defence Force, Navy Ship Head to Solomon Islands Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say
07:49 GMTMoldovan Gov’t Approves Transfer of Funds to Moldovagaz to Repay Debt to Gazprom
07:47 GMTEU to Propose Banning Flights From 'Southern African Region' Amid Concerns Over New COVID Variant
07:41 GMT'I am Not a Magician': Antonio Conte on the Defensive as Tottenham Loses to Slovenia's NS Mura