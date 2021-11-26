https://sputniknews.com/20211126/french-fishermen-try-to-block-eurotunnel-port-of-calais-amid-licenses-row-with-britain-1091034106.html

French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain

The conflict began after London decided to leave the EU, as Paris insists that Britain granted 50% fewer licenses to French vessels than were agreed upon in... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

france

europe

calais

fisheries

uk

Sputnik is live from Calais, where French fishermen are trying to block both the port and the Eurotunnel linking Britain to the continent amid a standoff over UK licenses to operate in British waters. They also announced plans to block two other ports - Saint-Malo and Ouistreham. The blockade may disrupt trade and passenger flows between Europe and the UK.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

france

calais

French Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain

