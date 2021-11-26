Registration was successful!
Farmers to Hold Nationwide Demonstrations as Delhi Border to Witness First Anniversary of Protests
Farmers to Hold Nationwide Demonstrations as Delhi Border to Witness First Anniversary of Protests
On 26 November 2020, thousands of farmers across India started their journey to New Delhi after the Narendra Modi-led government passed three new farm laws in... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed three farm laws, a number of protesting farmers are once again congregating along the Delhi border to mark one year of their demonstrations on Friday.Farm unions are set to hold a nationwide demonstration, while they have been campaigning at three border points in Delhi - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur - for the past year.Visuals shared by social media users, purportedly from protest sites, appear to show hundreds of farmers have gathered on the outskirts of Delhi.As part of the first anniversary, farmers will come together in several states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar.In a statement, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions that is spearheading the protest, said that they have planned a number of events for the occasion - like blood donation camps, special langar services (community meal), and a few regional singers will also perform.SKM said the repeal of the three laws is the first major victory of the movement, and it is awaiting the fulfillment of the remaining demands of farmers.Even though the federal government announced that it will repeal the three farm laws, the farm unions view it as a partial victory. Now, they say they want the government to resolve other pending demands, most importantly, the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) – a government-set guaranteed price for farmers' produce.More than 60 percent of India's 1.3 billion people still primarily depend on agriculture for their livelihood, though the sector accounts for only about 15 percent of the country's economic output.
Farmers to Hold Nationwide Demonstrations as Delhi Border to Witness First Anniversary of Protests

07:41 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 26.11.2021)
Farmers travel in a vehicle as they return back from Punjab state to attend the first anniversary of farmers' protests, on the outskirts of Delhi at Pakora Chowk near Tikri border, India, November 25, 2021
Farmers travel in a vehicle as they return back from Punjab state to attend the first anniversary of farmers' protests, on the outskirts of Delhi at Pakora Chowk near Tikri border, India, November 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On 26 November 2020, thousands of farmers across India started their journey to New Delhi after the Narendra Modi-led government passed three new farm laws in parliament. The protesters were stopped on the borders of Delhi. Since then, they have been camping out at three border points. It is said to be the longest protest of its kind in India.
A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed three farm laws, a number of protesting farmers are once again congregating along the Delhi border to mark one year of their demonstrations on Friday.
Farm unions are set to hold a nationwide demonstration, while they have been campaigning at three border points in Delhi - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur - for the past year.
Visuals shared by social media users, purportedly from protest sites, appear to show hundreds of farmers have gathered on the outskirts of Delhi.
As part of the first anniversary, farmers will come together in several states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar.
In a statement, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions that is spearheading the protest, said that they have planned a number of events for the occasion - like blood donation camps, special langar services (community meal), and a few regional singers will also perform.
SKM said the repeal of the three laws is the first major victory of the movement, and it is awaiting the fulfillment of the remaining demands of farmers.
Even though the federal government announced that it will repeal the three farm laws, the farm unions view it as a partial victory.
Now, they say they want the government to resolve other pending demands, most importantly, the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) – a government-set guaranteed price for farmers' produce.
More than 60 percent of India's 1.3 billion people still primarily depend on agriculture for their livelihood, though the sector accounts for only about 15 percent of the country's economic output.
100000
