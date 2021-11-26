https://sputniknews.com/20211126/dortmund-star-erling-haaland-reveals-his-real-madrid-dream-amid-interest-from-four-english-clubs-1091046158.html

Dortmund Star Erling Haaland Reveals His Real Madrid Dream Amid Interest From Four English Clubs

Nicknamed "The Terminator'' for his ability to finish games, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in football... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are Erling Haaland's destination of choice if he gets the chance to leave Germany's Borussia Dortmund next year, football website Goal.com reported on Friday.Haaland, who has scored 70 goals in 69 matches for Dortmund since joining the German side last year is attracting interest from four high profile English clubs - Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool as well as Spanish behemoth Real Madrid - all at the same time. The prime reason why the Norwegian could possibly switch to another club is that a $84m release clause in his deal with Dortmund will get activated after the conclusion of the current season in the summer of next year.As per goal.com, Haaland has disclosed to his support staff and close friends that Madrid's past record and their dominance of La Liga in recent years are tempting him to join the club.Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola's recent revelation that the Norway international has a home in Spain further intensified the speculation over his future.But Carlo Ancelotti's side is not so sure about finalising a deal for him with Dortmund, considering the German team held back on Haaland earlier this year despite a massive push from Madrid. Moreover, much would also depend on 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Bernabeu early next year. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the last one year, but the French club has held firm in its desire to keep him in France.However, Madrid have been in hot pursuit of Mbappe for long and with the 22-year-old footballer's contract with PSG expiring next year, it is just a matter of time before the Frenchman makes an appearance in the Spanish capital.In case Mbappe becomes a Real Madrid player in the near future, the focus would not be solely on Haaland and he would have to equally share the limelight with the current PSG forward, something the Norwegian may not like too much. Besides, Madrid may not have the finances to sign both the superstars within a span of months. After all, the former La Liga champions would need to shell out more than $200m for Mbappe as PSG had rejected their last bid of $211m just a few months ago.On the other hand, Dortmund is demanding a whopping $170m for Haaland. While English teams with a huge purse can splurge any amount to purchase world class players from around the world, La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules may prevent Madrid from spending such an amount.In fact, their head of football Sebastian Kehl has said that Dortmund would "fight" until the end to keep him at the club."Of course, we are trying to give him the feeling that Borussia Dortmund continues to be a top address for him and that he can still develop here", Kehl said a couple of weeks ago."Maybe we can still convince him. We will fight for him. We will try everything. The decision has not yet been made, but I would bet €100 ($112) [on him staying]", he concluded.

