International
Black Friday Protest at 'Pandemic Profiteer' Amazon UK Over 'Abuse of Workers'
Black Friday Protest at 'Pandemic Profiteer' Amazon UK Over 'Abuse of Workers'
Trade unions and labour rights NGOs exposed dangerous workplace conditions and attacks on employees' rights at the global e-commerce giant — contrasting the... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
Trade unionists and labour rights campaigners have protested outside Amazon UK centres over an epidemic of workplace accidents in the run-up to Black Friday.The action was supported by British labour federation the Trades Union Congress, the International Transport Workers Federation, Labour Behind the Label and War on Want.Demonstrations were held at Amazon's warehouses in Coalville, Leicestershire, Peterborough in Cambridgeshire and Coventry in Warwickshire, as well as that its UK headquarters in London.Research by the GMB found that emergency ambulance call-outs to the company's facilities had soared by almost 50 per cent in the lead-up to the pre-Christmas sale weekend.And it said workers further up the global supply chain were being abused through wage theft or facing job cuts."Bezos should focus on ensuring that the most vulnerable in supply chains do not suffer during the pandemic, instead he is off gallivanting in space", Lewis stressed. "Amazon’s influence, as the primary profit maker in international supply chains that span across multiple industries cannot be underestimated".Amazon is making "astronomical profits" while its workers suffer "unsafe conditions, constant surveillance and are treated like robots", War on Want's senior economic justice campaigner Owen Espley said.
Black Friday Protest at 'Pandemic Profiteer' Amazon UK Over 'Abuse of Workers'

18:47 GMT 26.11.2021
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Trade unions and labour rights NGOs exposed dangerous workplace conditions and attacks on employees' rights at the global e-commerce giant — contrasting the workers' plight with company founder Jeff Bezos recent jaunt into space aboard his private rocket.
Trade unionists and labour rights campaigners have protested outside Amazon UK centres over an epidemic of workplace accidents in the run-up to Black Friday.

The GMB super-union called the online retail giant a "pandemic profiteer" and warned bosses they "can’t deny the facts about the inhumane working practices any longer".

The action was supported by British labour federation the Trades Union Congress, the International Transport Workers Federation, Labour Behind the Label and War on Want.
Demonstrations were held at Amazon's warehouses in Coalville, Leicestershire, Peterborough in Cambridgeshire and Coventry in Warwickshire, as well as that its UK headquarters in London.
Research by the GMB found that emergency ambulance call-outs to the company's facilities had soared by almost 50 per cent in the lead-up to the pre-Christmas sale weekend.
And it said workers further up the global supply chain were being abused through wage theft or facing job cuts.

"While most people enjoy their Black Friday bargains, Amazon workers are being pushed beyond the limits of human endurance", GMB national officer Mick Rix said. "Workers are breaking bones, being left in pain at the end of a shift, and even reportedly being burned by chemicals and getting barred from work for raising COVID complaints".

“Whilst Jeff Bezos has made billions during the pandemic, garment workers in Amazon’s supply chain have experienced wage theft, job loss and a crackdown on labour rights", Labour behind the Label campaigns director Meg Lewis said.

"Bezos should focus on ensuring that the most vulnerable in supply chains do not suffer during the pandemic, instead he is off gallivanting in space", Lewis stressed. "Amazon’s influence, as the primary profit maker in international supply chains that span across multiple industries cannot be underestimated".
Amazon is making "astronomical profits" while its workers suffer "unsafe conditions, constant surveillance and are treated like robots", War on Want's senior economic justice campaigner Owen Espley said.

"Jeff Bezos wants to be seen as an innovator and an astronaut, but he’s nothing but a pandemic profiteer", he charged. "Amazon’s power must be brought down to earth".

19:24 GMTMerkel Reportedly Picks Song by 'Godmother of German Punk' for Her Chancellorship Farewell Ceremony
19:24 GMTIranian Government Websites' Reportedly Defaced With 'Death to Khameini' Caption
19:12 GMTHow Biden's Summit for Democracy Causes a Cold War-Style Two-Camp Polarisation of the World
18:47 GMTBlack Friday Protest at 'Pandemic Profiteer' Amazon UK Over 'Abuse of Workers'
18:39 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Suggests Increasing Royalty Rates on Federal Oil, Gas Leases
18:13 GMTUS Has No Plans to Announce Permanent Presence on NATO’s Eastern Flank – State Dept.
17:52 GMTWe’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship
16:50 GMTHilarious Video of Dog Saying ‘Mama’ Before Toddler Leaves Netizens in Fits
16:36 GMTYouTube Star Recreates Real-Life Squid Game With a Huge Cash Prize
16:36 GMTPaedo Trans Ex-Soldier to Stand Trial for Exposing 'her Penis' and Masturbating in Street
16:32 GMTLava From Tanzania’s Mysterious Volcano Could Reveal Earth’s Secrets, Scientist Claims
16:32 GMTAttempts to Disrupt China-Solomon Islands Relations Futile, Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Says
16:30 GMTCanberra Blames Beijing for ‘Disconnect Between Words and Actions’ to Maintain South China Sea Peace
15:45 GMTAs India's Bihar is Revealed as Having Poorest, Most Malnourished People, Blame-Game Begins
15:37 GMTWATCH - Train Carrying Hundreds of Passengers Catches Fire in India's Madhya Pradesh
15:36 GMTAmid Looming CAATSA Threat Over S-400 Deal, India Decries 'Unilateral Sanctions' During RIC Meeting
15:26 GMTPaterson Case: BoJo May Be Brought to Justice Over Gov’t ‘Acting Like a Mobster to Its Own MPs’
15:07 GMTDelhi Demands Meeting With Facebook Officials After Whistleblower Shares Fake News Dossier
15:06 GMTMoldova Pays $74Mln Debt to Gazprom
14:54 GMTUS Dow Loses More Than 2%, Global Oil Prices Drop by 11% on New COVID-19 Variant Fears