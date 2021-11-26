https://sputniknews.com/20211126/authorities-of-french-martinique-impose-curfew-due-to-riots-against-covid-19-restrictions-1091035821.html

Authorities of French Martinique Impose Curfew due to Riots Against COVID-19 Restrictions

PARIS (Sputnik) - The authorities of the French overseas department of Martinique have imposed a curfew to restore order after nightly violent protests against... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

The measures came into effect on Thursday.According to the statement, the violent acts have been taking place in the department's cities at night since Monday. The authorities say that the perpetrators have caused material damage and perpetrated violence against security forces. In response, law enforcement officers have used force.Local police have arrested 11 people and seized several weapons.In November, French media reported on the large-scale anti-COVID-19 restrictions protests in Martinique. According to the BFMTV channel, some protesters fired at gendarmes using live bullets. The riots went on for several days.Martinique is not the only French overseas department shaken by COVID-19 protests. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the situation in another French overseas department of Guadeloupe, where clashes occurred during protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations, is "very explosive".In August, French authorities enhanced lockdown measures in some overseas territories over a rise in hospitalisations caused by the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, known to be more contagious.Since 9 August, sanitary passes in France are mandatory for visiting cafes, restaurants, as well as for flights and trips on long-distance trains. The document represents for the bearer evidence of the full cycle of vaccination against COVID-19, the presence of a negative test for the infection or confirmation of having recovered from COVID-19.

