https://sputniknews.com/20211126/australian-defence-force-navy-ship-head-to-solomon-islands-amid-ongoing-unrest-reports-say-1091034533.html

Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship Head to Solomon Islands Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say

Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship Head to Solomon Islands Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 40 Australian Defence Force personnel and a navy ship will join Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers in the Solomon Islands later... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T08:28+0000

2021-11-26T08:28+0000

2021-11-26T08:28+0000

solomon islands

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102537/90/1025379016_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_98da387ba382019940dfe61449d4de4c.jpg

Australia has agreed to send troops and federal police to the Solomon Islands amid unrest on Thursday. Prime Minister Morrison said 23 AFP members would be deployed immediately, another 50 AFP officers would support critical infrastructure on the following day, as well as 43 armed defence force personnel.Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare has sent a formal request for help to Canberra based on a bilateral security treaty signed in 2017, Solomon Times reported.The island nation's Governor-General on Friday imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily in the capital city as violent protests and sporadic looting enter their third day. Solomon police forces have begun using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.Sogavare, speaking to Australian broadcaster ABC, blamed the protests on foreign interference, as the unrest stems from the government's moves to recognise China and sever ties with Taiwan, something that the populous province of Malaita has opposed.The broadcaster shared footage showing protesters attacking the Prime Minister's residence, although local sources said the building was only rented by Sogavare in the past.Sogavare declared a 36-hour lockdown on Wednesday after protests turned violent, with a leaf hut on the premises of the country's parliament building and a traffic police station in Honiara set on fire.

solomon islands

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

solomon islands, australia