ASEM13 Summit Holds Press Conference After Online Negotiations

The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM13) forum is holding its final press conference after talks were held by leaders of the member countries.Among those who took part in the event were president of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, and others.
This year, the summit is hosted by Cambodia, however, the negotiations are being held online due to the pandemic.
