https://sputniknews.com/20211126/as-indias-bihar-is-revealed-as-having-poorest-most-malnourished-people-blame-game-begins-1091047630.html
As India's Bihar is Revealed as Having Poorest, Most Malnourished People, Blame-Game Begins
As India's Bihar is Revealed as Having Poorest, Most Malnourished People, Blame-Game Begins
The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) also contained the information that Indian states such as Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab have registered... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T15:45+0000
2021-11-26T15:45+0000
2021-11-26T17:45+0000
bihar
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
health
uttar pradesh
education
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105284/55/1052845569_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a1a85d70b6799aa1ca363bde4b287a8.jpg
With 51.91 percent of the population classified as poor, NITI Aayog, the Indian government's public policy think tank, has declared Bihar to be the poorest state in the country. The think tank has just published its first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which has also detected alarming rates of poverty in Jharkhand (42.16 percent), Uttar Pradesh (37.79 percent), and Madhya Pradesh (36.6 percent).The MPI was also measuring such categories as Health, Maternal care, Education, and Standard of Living, in all of which Bihar ranked lowest. After the ratings were announced on Friday, former state chief of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, lashed out at the present chief Nitish Kumar, and said that he should be ashamed of the state's "poor" rating. The report also highlights Bihar as having the highest number of malnourished people - followed by Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Indian think tank said in its report that the MPI was collated using the country's National Family Health Survey 2015-16. Considered the most widely used poverty index not to take account of money, multidimensional poverty indices have been used by the United Nations Development Programme in its flagship Human Development Report since 2010.
bihar
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105284/55/1052845569_83:0:1790:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_c847fd0ec9b237b304f6f537d447decf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
bihar, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, health, uttar pradesh, education
As India's Bihar is Revealed as Having Poorest, Most Malnourished People, Blame-Game Begins
15:45 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 17:45 GMT 26.11.2021)
The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) also contained the information that Indian states such as Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab have registered the lowest poverty across the country.
With 51.91 percent of the population classified as poor, NITI Aayog, the Indian government's public policy think tank, has declared Bihar
to be the poorest state in the country.
The think tank has just published its first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which has also detected alarming rates of poverty in Jharkhand (42.16 percent), Uttar Pradesh (37.79 percent), and Madhya Pradesh (36.6 percent).
The MPI was also measuring such categories as Health, Maternal care, Education, and Standard of Living, in all of which Bihar ranked lowest. After the ratings were announced on Friday, former state chief of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, lashed out at the present chief Nitish Kumar, and said that he should be ashamed of the state's "poor" rating.
"The NITI Aayog report says Bihar is lagging behind in everything from education to health. [The lawmakers] chant slogans of development but now this report has come. Nitish Kumar should drown himself and die of shame," Yadav said on Friday, according to news agency ANI.
The report also highlights Bihar as having the highest number of malnourished people - followed by Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The Indian think tank said in its report that the MPI was collated using the country's National Family Health Survey 2015-16.
Considered the most widely used poverty index not to take account of money, multidimensional poverty indices have been used by the United Nations Development Programme in its flagship Human Development Report since 2010.