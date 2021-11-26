https://sputniknews.com/20211126/another-kind-of-traffic-uk-department-for-transport-website-caught-featuring-porn-1091035610.html

Another Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn

It is believed that the portal is just an abandoned gov.uk address that is not used by the authorities anymore. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

A website for the UK Department of Transportation suddenly changed its purpose, leading people to adult content, as the entire DfT domain was directed to a WordPress plugin page. Instead of providing documents and showing traffic statistics, charts.dft.gov.uk showed people explicit porn clips.It remains unclear, however, if the website was hijacked and diverted or simply hacked.

