Another Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn

A website for the UK Department of Transportation suddenly changed its purpose, leading people to adult content, as the entire DfT domain was directed to a WordPress plugin page. Instead of providing documents and showing traffic statistics, charts.dft.gov.uk showed people explicit porn clips.It remains unclear, however, if the website was hijacked and diverted or simply hacked.
It is believed that the portal is just an abandoned gov.uk address that is not used by the authorities anymore.
"A disused, dormant page of the Department for Transport's Gov.uk website has been used", the department said, addressing the embarrassing situation. "No information or data has been lost or compromised. The website address has since been permanently deleted".
