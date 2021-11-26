Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/another-kind-of-traffic-uk-department-for-transport-website-caught-featuring-porn-1091035610.html
Another Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn
Another Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn
It is believed that the portal is just an abandoned gov.uk address that is not used by the authorities anymore. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T10:05+0000
2021-11-26T10:05+0000
porn
uk department for transport
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105979/95/1059799577_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_9f66b3cbe2055c92b15a704d7d28f649.jpg
A website for the UK Department of Transportation suddenly changed its purpose, leading people to adult content, as the entire DfT domain was directed to a WordPress plugin page. Instead of providing documents and showing traffic statistics, charts.dft.gov.uk showed people explicit porn clips.It remains unclear, however, if the website was hijacked and diverted or simply hacked.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105979/95/1059799577_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_03ea7ae2ab10159b1424c8ff7db9d787.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
porn, uk department for transport, uk

Another Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn

10:05 GMT 26.11.2021
CC0 / / Hacked
Hacked - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
It is believed that the portal is just an abandoned gov.uk address that is not used by the authorities anymore.
A website for the UK Department of Transportation suddenly changed its purpose, leading people to adult content, as the entire DfT domain was directed to a WordPress plugin page. Instead of providing documents and showing traffic statistics, charts.dft.gov.uk showed people explicit porn clips.

"A disused, dormant page of the Department for Transport's Gov.uk website has been used", the department said, addressing the embarrassing situation. "No information or data has been lost or compromised. The website address has since been permanently deleted".

It remains unclear, however, if the website was hijacked and diverted or simply hacked.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMTBear Attack Survivor Awaited Help For 20 Days in Siberian Taiga
10:18 GMTPeople Smugglers Reportedly Advertise Services Openly on Facebook Amid UK Migration Crisis
10:12 GMTIce Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appears Partly Melted, Reports Say
10:05 GMTAnother Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn
10:00 GMTUK Hopes France Will Reconsider Cancelling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing
10:00 GMTMedia Reveals Content of French Coast Guard's Mayday Call After Migrant Boat Capsized in Channel
09:53 GMTLive Updates: WHO to Hold Emergency Meeting Over New COVID-19 Strain
09:21 GMTAuthorities of French Martinique Impose Curfew due to Riots Against COVID-19 Restrictions
09:03 GMTLukashenko Arrives at Logistics Centre Near Polish Border Hosting Migrants
08:54 GMTIndian Opposition Parties to Boycott Constitution Day Celebrations
08:28 GMTAustralian Defence Force, Navy Ship Head to Solomon Islands Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say
07:49 GMTMoldovan Gov’t Approves Transfer of Funds to Moldovagaz to Repay Debt to Gazprom
07:47 GMTEU to Propose Banning Flights From 'Southern African Region' Amid Concerns Over New COVID Variant
07:41 GMT'I am Not a Magician': Antonio Conte on the Defensive as Tottenham Loses to Slovenia's NS Mura
07:41 GMTFarmers to Hold Nationwide Demonstrations as Delhi Border to Witness First Anniversary of Protests
07:19 GMTSocial Media Ablaze as Danish Museums Accused of Being 'Too White'
06:52 GMTFrench Interior Minister Darmanin Cancels Talks With UK's Patel as BoJo Publishes Letter to Macron
06:47 GMTAs Syria Welcomed Back Into Arab Fold, Local Analyst Says It'll Help Nation Financially
06:44 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Leave Church After It Demands to Stop Oil Exploration
05:58 GMT'Warning Shot': French Fishermen Set to Block Eurotunnel, Ports Amid London-Paris Fishing Row