International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/amid-looming-caatsa-threat-over-s-400-deal-india-decries-unilateral-sanctions-during-ric-meeting-1091046617.html
Amid Looming CAATSA Threat Over S-400 Deal, India Decries 'Unilateral Sanctions' During RIC Meeting
Amid Looming CAATSA Threat Over S-400 Deal, India Decries 'Unilateral Sanctions' During RIC Meeting
The US last year sanctioned Turkey, its NATO ally, under the CAATSA law. In the case of India, several US senators have warned the Biden administration that... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
russia
china
s-400
caatsa
russia-india-china (ric)
india
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/russia-begins-supplying-s-400-air-defense-systems-to-india---government-1090716919.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/us-senators-ask-biden-to-waive-caatsa-sanctions-against-india-for-buying-s-400-missile-systems-1090235574.html
china
Amid Looming CAATSA Threat Over S-400 Deal, India Decries 'Unilateral Sanctions' During RIC Meeting

15:36 GMT 26.11.2021
The US last year sanctioned Turkey, its NATO ally, under the CAATSA law. In the case of India, several US senators have warned the Biden administration that imposing sanctions against the country could have a "deleterious effect on the strategic partnership" between Washington and New Delhi.
Russia, India, and China have slammed the imposition of “unilateral sanctions” outside the purview of the United Nations (UN) Security Council’s mandate during the 18th round of Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers’ meeting held in virtual format on Friday.
The virtual meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
A joint statement released after the meeting said that the ministers “agreed” about such sanctions being “inconsistent with the principles of international law” and “had a negative impact on third states and international economic and trade relations”.

“They [the ministers] called for a further consolidation and strengthening of the working methods of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee to ensure their effectiveness, responsiveness and transparency”, the joint communique further stated.

The criticism of the “unilateral sanctions” regime by the three governments comes amid the looming threat of sanctions against Indian officials and institutions under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), an American domestic law passed in 2017 and meant to discourage other nations to enter into military deals with Russia, Iran, and North Korea.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
14 November, 00:48 GMT
India is currently receiving its first columns of Russian S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air missile systems, as part of a $5.43 billion deal between New Delhi and Moscow for the supply of five such columns. The defence deal between India and Russia was signed back in 2018.
India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was asked by a journalist to clarify during his weekly briefing on Friday if the particular issue of CAATSA sanctions figured during the RIC meeting that took place earlier in the day.

"We pursue an independent foreign policy and this applies to our defence acquisitions, which are guided by our national security interests", the Indian official replied.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing this week that the Biden administration was yet to take a call on the Russia-India defence transaction.
Last month, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned during her visit to India that buying the Russian S-400 missile system was "dangerous" and in "nobody's interest".
"We want to be very thoughtful about the ways ahead, and discussions between our countries try to solve problems, and I hope we will be able to in this instance as well", Sherman had said.
Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions Against India for Buying S-400 Missile Systems
27 October, 06:39 GMT
