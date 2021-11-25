Czech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says

Czech President Milos Zeman, 77, has been diagnosed with COVID and is returning to hospital, Czech Television reported.A few days ago, Zeman received the third vaccination against coronavirus, the broadcaster noted.According to Frekvence 1 radio station, the president showed no COVID symptoms when he was discharged from hospital earlier on Thursday, after spending there more than a month while being treated for another condition.The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. This condition makes it difficult for him to walk so he has been using a wheelchair recently. Milos Zeman has been president of the Czech Republic since 2013 and is now on his second term as head of state.
