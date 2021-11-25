Registration was successful!
LIVE: Egypt Opens Avenue of Sphinxes
Czech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says
Czech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says
Earlier in the day, Zeman was discharged from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he had been undergoing treatment since 10 October.
Czech President Milos Zeman, 77, has been diagnosed with COVID and is returning to hospital, Czech Television reported.A few days ago, Zeman received the third vaccination against coronavirus, the broadcaster noted.According to Frekvence 1 radio station, the president showed no COVID symptoms when he was discharged from hospital earlier on Thursday, after spending there more than a month while being treated for another condition.The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. This condition makes it difficult for him to walk so he has been using a wheelchair recently. Milos Zeman has been president of the Czech Republic since 2013 and is now on his second term as head of state.
What a shame. 😰 He should not have taken the third death shot. The United Nations are getting rid of any world leaders that do not go along with their plan for a one world government. 😡
Czech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says

18:25 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 25.11.2021)
Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman (File)
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Sofia Chegodaeva
Earlier in the day, Zeman was discharged from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he had been undergoing treatment since 10 October.
Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
5 November, 10:59 GMT
What a shame. 😰 He should not have taken the third death shot. The United Nations are getting rid of any world leaders that do not go along with their plan for a one world government. 😡
Dianna Gillespie
25 November, 22:03 GMT
