https://sputniknews.com/20211125/winners-mino-returns-with-new-full-album-1091049758.html

Winner's Mino Returns With New Full Album

Winner's Mino Returns With New Full Album

The talented artist revealed the title poster of his 3rd solo album. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T16:09+0000

2021-11-25T16:09+0000

2021-11-27T14:26+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091068718_0:101:1169:759_1920x0_80_0_0_281554765026149714df4edf858e1ba7.jpg

YG Entertainment shared a poster of Mino's new album ["TO INFINITY."] on November 25.The title track is named "탕!", which is a Korean word describing a gunshot sound. Filled with neon and bold cyber atmosphere, Mino has presented himself in the previously published visual film. The interest of K-pop fans is focused on what kind of story Mino will unravel this time, having built his own unique domain as well as competency as a producer by writing the lyrics and composing all of the songs on his two previous two solo albums. Song Min-ho, better known by his stage name Mino, debuted in 2014 as a part of the boy band Winner and made his official solo debut with the studio album, XX in November 2018.XX's title song ' Fiance' became a number one hit in South Korea. Mino is also known for his outstanding rapping skills and gained a number of fans by participating in rap survival program, 'Show Me the Money 4'.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music