Winner's Mino Returns With New Full Album

YG Entertainment shared a poster of Mino's new album ["TO INFINITY."] on November 25.The title track is named "탕!", which is a Korean word describing a gunshot sound. Filled with neon and bold cyber atmosphere, Mino has presented himself in the previously published visual film. The interest of K-pop fans is focused on what kind of story Mino will unravel this time, having built his own unique domain as well as competency as a producer by writing the lyrics and composing all of the songs on his two previous two solo albums. Song Min-ho, better known by his stage name Mino, debuted in 2014 as a part of the boy band Winner and made his official solo debut with the studio album, XX in November 2018.XX's title song ' Fiance' became a number one hit in South Korea. Mino is also known for his outstanding rapping skills and gained a number of fans by participating in rap survival program, 'Show Me the Money 4'.
