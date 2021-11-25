Registration was successful!
Winner's Mino Returns With New Full Album
Winner's Mino Returns With New Full Album
The talented artist revealed the title poster of his 3rd solo album. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
YG Entertainment shared a poster of Mino's new album ["TO INFINITY."] on November 25.The title track is named "탕!", which is a Korean word describing a gunshot sound. Filled with neon and bold cyber atmosphere, Mino has presented himself in the previously published visual film. The interest of K-pop fans is focused on what kind of story Mino will unravel this time, having built his own unique domain as well as competency as a producer by writing the lyrics and composing all of the songs on his two previous two solo albums. Song Min-ho, better known by his stage name Mino, debuted in 2014 as a part of the boy band Winner and made his official solo debut with the studio album, XX in November 2018.XX's title song ' Fiance' became a number one hit in South Korea. Mino is also known for his outstanding rapping skills and gained a number of fans by participating in rap survival program, 'Show Me the Money 4'.
16:09 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 27.11.2021)
The talented artist revealed the title poster of his 3rd solo album.
YG Entertainment shared a poster of Mino's new album ["TO INFINITY."] on November 25.
The title track is named "탕!", which is a Korean word describing a gunshot sound. Filled with neon and bold cyber atmosphere, Mino has presented himself in the previously published visual film.
The interest of K-pop fans is focused on what kind of story Mino will unravel this time, having built his own unique domain as well as competency as a producer by writing the lyrics and composing all of the songs on his two previous two solo albums. Song Min-ho, better known by his stage name Mino, debuted in 2014 as a part of the boy band Winner and made his official solo debut with the studio album, XX in November 2018.
XX's title song ' Fiance' became a number one hit in South Korea. Mino is also known for his outstanding rapping skills and gained a number of fans by participating in rap survival program, 'Show Me the Money 4'.
