https://sputniknews.com/20211125/us-seeks-to-plug-arctic-gap-in-gps-with-new-system-using-cosmic-rays---navy-1091003376.html

US Seeks to Plug Arctic Gap in GPS With New System Using Cosmic Rays - Navy

US Seeks to Plug Arctic Gap in GPS With New System Using Cosmic Rays - Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Scientists from four nations are attempting to develop a new navigation system, as accurate as the global positioning system (GPS), that... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T03:49+0000

2021-11-25T03:49+0000

2021-11-25T03:45+0000

arctic

us

climate change

gps

navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1b/1080895893_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_965bc1add2ebe5257b7c4a4791e9d327.jpg

“A team composed of researchers from Japan, UK, US and Finland… will be using a natural source of radiation called cosmic ray muons as an alternative to the satellite-derived GPS signals,” the Office of Naval Research said in a press release.The team won a recent contest calling for international projects to address capability gaps in GPS coverage in polar regions. The competition was jointly sponsored by the Office of Naval Research and the US Army Development Command, the release said.After initially testing the system in a large water-immersion tank in the United Kingdom, the project will move to Finland to deploy into an Arctic lake that is covered by one meter of ice, the release said.Muons are subatomic particles able to pass through rock, buildings, earth and under water - areas where GPS communications cannot be received, the release added.While the release focused on potential scientific applications in underwater environments, tunnels and other underground settings, it made no mention of the obvious military implications of a navigation system in a future conflict, in which adversaries could attempt to disable existing GPS satellites.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

arctic, us, climate change, gps, navy