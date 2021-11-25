US-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Summit for Democracy organized by the United States in early December this year by videoconference has a confrontational focus primarily on Russia and China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"This event, of course, has a confrontational, divisive focus and represents another link in Washington's implementation of a course towards re-ideologizing international relations in the spirit of the notorious concept of a rule-based order," Zakharova said during the briefing.
Warsaw will keep intimidating migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border despite dialogue between Minsk and Berlin, Maria Zakharova said.
"Despite the fact that thanks to the launch of a direct dialogue between Berlin and Brussels with Minsk it was possible to achieve some improvement in the situation at the border, Warsaw is clearly not going to abandon the rough practice of putting pressure on migrants, as we understand, with the aim of intimidating them, returning to their homeland, where they may be in danger," Zakharova told a press conference.
Russia calls on Poland to stop using force against migrants and investigate violent incidents, the spokeswoman added.
Russia strongly protests against the possible extradition of Russian Denis Kaznacheev from Germany to the United States, Zakharova said.
“Taking into account the above factors, of course, we declare a strong protest against the possible extradition of a Russian citizen by the German authorities to the United States,” Zakharova said during the briefing.
New US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project are illegitimate and look like an "obsession," Maria Zakharova added.
"The next legislatively stipulated sanctions imposed by the US administration against companies associated with Nord Stream 2 look like a manifestation of a real obsession … The arguments about the exclusively commercial nature of this project, which is really extremely important for stable energy supply and maintaining the competitiveness of Germany and the European Union in general, are well known, we have regularly presented them," Zakharova told a briefing.