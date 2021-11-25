https://sputniknews.com/20211125/us-organized-summit-for-democracy-to-sontribute-tension-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1091014179.html

US-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

US-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Summit for Democracy organized by the United States in early December this year by videoconference has a confrontational focus primarily... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T11:13+0000

2021-11-25T11:13+0000

2021-11-25T11:13+0000

world

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080194822_0:145:3124:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b5bdc24425c8a0d1aa937eebe66cbd.jpg

"This event, of course, has a confrontational, divisive focus and represents another link in Washington's implementation of a course towards re-ideologizing international relations in the spirit of the notorious concept of a rule-based order," Zakharova said during the briefing.Warsaw will keep intimidating migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border despite dialogue between Minsk and Berlin, Maria Zakharova said.Russia calls on Poland to stop using force against migrants and investigate violent incidents, the spokeswoman added.Russia strongly protests against the possible extradition of Russian Denis Kaznacheev from Germany to the United States, Zakharova said.New US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project are illegitimate and look like an "obsession," Maria Zakharova added.

russia

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, us