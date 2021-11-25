Registration was successful!
US OKs Wind Energy Project Off East Coast That Will Power 70,000 Homes - Interior Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Interior said it approved an offshore wind energy project that will be near the states of Rhode Island and New York...
us, wind farm, wind power, biden administration

US OKs Wind Energy Project Off East Coast That Will Power 70,000 Homes - Interior Dept.

02:17 GMT 25.11.2021
© Photo : PixabayWind Power
Wind Power - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Interior said it approved an offshore wind energy project that will be near the states of Rhode Island and New York and capable of powering up to 70,000 homes.
"[T]he Department of the Interior today announced it has approved the construction and operations of the South Fork Wind project offshore Rhode Island," the Interior Department said in a press release on Wednesday. "This represents the Department’s second approval of a commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project in the United States."
The project is expected to include up to 12 or less wind turbines, the release said.
The wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2023, according to US media reports.
Offshore Wind Farm - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2021
Biden Admin Advances Massachusetts Offshore Wind Farm Plan Stalled Under Trump
9 March, 00:11 GMT
The Biden administration is preparing to approve three lease sales in the US east and west coasts next year, and is actively exploring opportunities for potential wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine and in the Gulf of Mexico as well as offshore the states of Oregon and Hawaii.
The Biden administration's goal is to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030, the release added.
