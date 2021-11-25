https://sputniknews.com/20211125/us-destroyer-arleigh-burke-enters-black-sea-1091023234.html

Russian Military Tracking US Destroyer That Entered Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military is tracking the US destroyer Arleigh Burke, which entered the Black Sea on Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry's... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke, which entered the Black Sea on November 25, 2021," it said.Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet said in a statement that US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke entered the Black Sea. "The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) entered the Black Sea on a routine patrol, Nov. 25, 2021. While in the Black Sea, the ship will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the region, working together to ensure security and stability in this vital international waterway," the statement says.

