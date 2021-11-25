Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/us-crude-released-by-biden-from-reserves-will-likely-be-snapped-up-by-china-india-claim-traders-1091016109.html
US Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders
US Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders
US President Joe Biden has announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on 23 November in a concerted effort... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T13:05+0000
2021-11-25T13:05+0000
joe biden
gulf of mexico
us department of energy
us
china
oil
strategic petroleum reserve (spr)
india
opec
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090956996_0:257:2729:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_55a0bd5a03e0ecf5a68c46a700956bdf.jpg
A large portion of the oil released from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in line with an announcement made by President Joe Biden on 23 November will likely end up being exported to China and India, claim traders cited by Bloomberg. Biden had made the decision to tap 50 million barrels of oil held in US reserves in an “effort to lower prices and address lack of supply around the world,” with 18 million of these already congressionally approved for sale after 17 December. The announced move is part of a coordinated effort with other leading energy-consuming nations, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. These supplies will consist of sour crude - a type of oil containing a high amount of the impurity sulphur. Crude oil is defined as "sour" if its sulphur content exceeds 0.5%, while “sweet” crude is defined by the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) as petroleum with sulphur levels below 0.42%. The high sulphur content makes this oil more expensive to process, requiring additional refining that needs natural gas, which has doubled in price this year. Accordingly, US refiners are said to typically steer clear of it. Yet some foreign buyers find sour crude attractive due to the lower price as compared to the global Brent benchmark - the crude oil that serves as a reference price for buyers and sellers. US sour crude is currently trading at about $75 a barrel, while Brent costs about $82. The US sold oil from the SPR throughout the current year, with a record volume exported in October, says the outlet, adding that China and India have been purchasing sour crude produced in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the report, this explains why these two countries agreed to partake in the reserves release spearheaded by Washington. As it was announced that the US Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, Biden emphasised the move would help tackle “lack of supply, which in turn helps ease prices." The oil market has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with producers forced to cut oil production due to lack of demand. Gasoline prices in the US have spiked over the past year, averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double what it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. This comes as the Biden administration’s policy to move away from fossil fuels and seek alternative sources of energy.The president acknowledged that the measures would not alter prices overnight, but "it will make a difference." Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to adhere to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December, defying Biden's calls to significantly boost production.After Tuesday's announcement, oil prices surged. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed as much as 2.6% to $78.75 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent crude picked up 2.8% to $81.94. Some market analysts suggested it was an indication that the move announced by Biden wasn't the "game-changer"it could have been.
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/joe-manchin-us-oil-reserve-release-important-for-gas-prices-but-biden-must-boost-home-output-1090965668.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/us-looking-at-tools-to-make-fuel-more-affordable-as-opec-ignores-calls-to-boost-output---granholm-1090547823.html
gulf of mexico
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090956996_0:1:2729:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27f4aa81d76fe3211e7e3cdaa661b0d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, gulf of mexico, us department of energy, us, china, oil, strategic petroleum reserve (spr), india, opec, business

US Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders

13:05 GMT 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / Richard CarsonA maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016
A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / Richard Carson
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden has announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on 23 November in a concerted effort with other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK to reign in surging prices.
A large portion of the oil released from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in line with an announcement made by President Joe Biden on 23 November will likely end up being exported to China and India, claim traders cited by Bloomberg.
Biden had made the decision to tap 50 million barrels of oil held in US reserves in an “effort to lower prices and address lack of supply around the world,” with 18 million of these already congressionally approved for sale after 17 December.
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
Joe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output
23 November, 17:05 GMT
The announced move is part of a coordinated effort with other leading energy-consuming nations, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. These supplies will consist of sour crude - a type of oil containing a high amount of the impurity sulphur.
Crude oil is defined as "sour" if its sulphur content exceeds 0.5%, while “sweet” crude is defined by the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) as petroleum with sulphur levels below 0.42%. The high sulphur content makes this oil more expensive to process, requiring additional refining that needs natural gas, which has doubled in price this year.
Accordingly, US refiners are said to typically steer clear of it. Yet some foreign buyers find sour crude attractive due to the lower price as compared to the global Brent benchmark - the crude oil that serves as a reference price for buyers and sellers. US sour crude is currently trading at about $75 a barrel, while Brent costs about $82.
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
US Looking at Tools to Make Fuel More Affordable as OPEC Ignores Calls to Boost Output - Granholm
7 November, 15:16 GMT
The US sold oil from the SPR throughout the current year, with a record volume exported in October, says the outlet, adding that China and India have been purchasing sour crude produced in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the report, this explains why these two countries agreed to partake in the reserves release spearheaded by Washington.
As it was announced that the US Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, Biden emphasised the move would help tackle “lack of supply, which in turn helps ease prices." The oil market has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with producers forced to cut oil production due to lack of demand.
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesIn this Friday, May 20, 2021, photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles.
In this Friday, May 20, 2021, photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
In this Friday, May 20, 2021, photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles.
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
Gasoline prices in the US have spiked over the past year, averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double what it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
This comes as the Biden administration’s policy to move away from fossil fuels and seek alternative sources of energy.
"The bottom line: today we're launching a major effort to moderate the price of oil, an effort that will span the globe in its reach and ultimately reach your corner gas station," said Biden on Tuesday.
The president acknowledged that the measures would not alter prices overnight, but "it will make a difference." Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to adhere to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December, defying Biden's calls to significantly boost production.
After Tuesday's announcement, oil prices surged. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed as much as 2.6% to $78.75 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent crude picked up 2.8% to $81.94. Some market analysts suggested it was an indication that the move announced by Biden wasn't the "game-changer"it could have been.
300001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:15 GMTOpposition Parties Allege Poll-Rigging, Threats During Civic Polls in India's Tripura State - Video
13:13 GMTChild Marriage in India Remains a Major Concern, National Survey Shows
13:05 GMTUS Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders
12:54 GMT'Harmful for Global Supply Chain': China Blasts US for Banning 12 Entities 'Without Factual Basis'
12:46 GMTUK Supreme Court Denies Permission to Pursue Sex to Man Who Does Not Understand Consent
12:25 GMTHow Likely is Earth's Magnetic Field Flip to Trigger Doomsday Scenario for Our Planet?
12:17 GMTEx-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner’s Estate
11:50 GMTEx-Finance Minister: Indian Farm Laws Must Be ‘Re-Introduced’ But Not the Way Gov’t Enacted Them
11:39 GMTWhy Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
11:35 GMTHoneymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm
11:34 GMTBringing Out Some Barrels From Strategic Reserves Can't Quell Oil Prices: Expert
11:22 GMTMigrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
11:13 GMTUS-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:35 GMT'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players
10:32 GMTNo Pain, No Gain! UK Intel and Security Committee Annual Report Cleared Only After Complaint to BoJo
10:31 GMTGreene Sponsors Bill to Award ‘Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
09:52 GMTKremlin Rejects All Allegations of Russia’s Involvement in ‘Havana Syndrome’
09:34 GMTAs Indian Gov't Slaps Crypto With New Law, Survey Suggests 71% Have Low Faith in Digital Currency
09:34 GMTLayer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
09:15 GMTGeoffrey Cox Accused of ‘Taking the Mick’ After Appearing at BVI Inquiry During Commons Sitting