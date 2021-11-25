Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/un-secretary-general-calls-for-immediate-ceasefire-in-ethiopia-1091002445.html
UN Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia
UN Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities.
ethiopia
antonio guterres
un
conflict
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083295008_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1819735ab7d63fd9c02a26ed6ca130.jpg
Guterres is currently on an official visit to Colombia.Meanwhile, Ethiopia's EBC News broadcaster reported that the national armed forces had killed 12 commanders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) rebels within the past two days.Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the TPLF who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa. The developments have prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.This week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived at the frontline to lead the troops fighting against the TPLF.
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/us-put-forces-on-standby-in-djibouti-to-support-embassy-in-ethiopia-reports-say-1090955593.html
ethiopia
ethiopia, antonio guterres, un, conflict

UN Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia

01:51 GMT 25.11.2021
A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia?s National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Force stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia July 1, 2021
A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia?s National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Force stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia July 1, 2021 Picture taken July 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities.
Guterres is currently on an official visit to Colombia.
"The peace process here in Colombia inspires me to make an urgent appeal to the protagonists of the conflict in Ethiopia for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire to save the country," the UN secretary-general wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia's EBC News broadcaster reported that the national armed forces had killed 12 commanders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) rebels within the past two days.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, prepare to depart for Libreville, Gabon, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 2, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
US Put Forces On Standby in Djibouti to Support Embassy in Ethiopia, Reports Say
23 November, 12:02 GMT
Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the TPLF who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa. The developments have prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.
This week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived at the frontline to lead the troops fighting against the TPLF.
