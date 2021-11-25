Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/trump-says-jan-6-committees-pursuit-of-white-house-docs-could-permanently-damage-presidency--1091025919.html
Trump Says Jan. 6 Committee's Pursuit of White House Docs Could Permanently Damage Presidency
Trump Says Jan. 6 Committee's Pursuit of White House Docs Could Permanently Damage Presidency
Earlier this month, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol was within... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T21:35+0000
2021-11-25T21:31+0000
donald trump
white house
us house select committee
trump administration
executive privilege
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091025615_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9a70b483fb2f83f14406d8b390f250d5.jpg
Attorneys for the 45th US president argued in a Wednesday reply brief that the House Select Committee is engaging in actions that could cause irreparable harm to the office. "In reality, their success would gut the protections afforded presidential communications of any just and uniform standard," the lawyers wrote. According to the attorneys, this could cause lasting damage to the presidency and lead to a political tradition of legal revenge. Trump is appealing a previous ruling by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who said that the former president must turn over the requested documents, which include over 700 pages of visitor logs, speech drafts, White House call logs, and other records. Chutkan emphasized in her decision that "presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president." The DC court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on the release of the documents on Tuesday, November 30. Trump's filing comes days after the House Select Committee told the court that it urgently needed the former US president's White House records, noting that "delay itself would inflict constitutional injury on the Select Committee by interfering with its legislative duty." The panel's lawyers argued that the documents could assist investigators and inform possible decisions about which witnesses to depose, the relevant questions to ask, and whether additional subpoenas should be issued. Earlier this week, the House Select Committee announced the issuance of subpoenas for former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The group said it was specifically seeking information regarding rallies - like Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally - and the subsequent attack on the US Capitol. Subpoenas were also issued for former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Elmer Stuart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers. Both organizations are white nationalist groups.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/presidents-are-not-kings-judge-oks-houses-access-to-6-january-capitol-riot-related-docs--1090615106.html
Good, lets hope it completely WIPES HIM OUT!
4
1
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091025615_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70221de240e23d9da546addbf2ff1ae1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, white house, us house select committee, trump administration, executive privilege

Trump Says Jan. 6 Committee's Pursuit of White House Docs Could Permanently Damage Presidency

21:35 GMT 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonFormer U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Wellington, OH
Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Wellington, OH - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol was within legal bounds to request White House records that former US President Donald Trump claims are subject to executive privilege. US President Joe Biden has refused to uphold the privilege.
Attorneys for the 45th US president argued in a Wednesday reply brief that the House Select Committee is engaging in actions that could cause irreparable harm to the office.
"The [House Select Committee's] clear disdain for President Trump is leading them to a course of action that will result in permanent damage to the institution of the presidency," Trump's legal team wrote in a brief filed in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
"In reality, their success would gut the protections afforded presidential communications of any just and uniform standard," the lawyers wrote.
According to the attorneys, this could cause lasting damage to the presidency and lead to a political tradition of legal revenge.
"An incumbent president would always be able to condemn the actions of a former president from a rival party and permit confidentiality to be broken to further political ends," they wrote.
Trump is appealing a previous ruling by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who said that the former president must turn over the requested documents, which include over 700 pages of visitor logs, speech drafts, White House call logs, and other records.
Chutkan emphasized in her decision that "presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president."
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
'Presidents are not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
10 November, 08:04 GMT
The DC court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on the release of the documents on Tuesday, November 30.
Trump's filing comes days after the House Select Committee told the court that it urgently needed the former US president's White House records, noting that "delay itself would inflict constitutional injury on the Select Committee by interfering with its legislative duty."
The panel's lawyers argued that the documents could assist investigators and inform possible decisions about which witnesses to depose, the relevant questions to ask, and whether additional subpoenas should be issued.
Earlier this week, the House Select Committee announced the issuance of subpoenas for former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The group said it was specifically seeking information regarding rallies - like Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally - and the subsequent attack on the US Capitol. Subpoenas were also issued for former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Elmer Stuart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers. Both organizations are white nationalist groups.
1311000
Discuss
Popular comments
Good, lets hope it completely WIPES HIM OUT!
Nonyank
26 November, 00:56 GMT4
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:35 GMTTrump Says Jan. 6 Committee's Pursuit of White House Docs Could Permanently Damage Presidency
21:26 GMTNASA Aims to Establish Lunar Nuclear Reactor Within Next 10 Years
21:13 GMTJohnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France
20:53 GMTUK to Place Six African Nations on Travel 'Red List' Over New COVID-19 Variant
20:08 GMTBriton Jailed in India Goes on Hunger Strike, Asks BoJo to Enact Sanctions Against Modi Gov't
19:49 GMTListvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services
19:34 GMT'Bidenflation': Skyrocketing Inflation Hurts 77% of Americans With Majority Blaming Biden, Poll Says
19:01 GMTNorth Korea Cracks Down on Leather Coats That Look Like Kim Jong-un's, Media Claims
19:00 GMTUS Company Makes Electric VTOL Craft That Resembles UFO Could Transport People 'Superman-Style'
18:48 GMTSecret Donors Reportedly Spent $100 Mln to Attract Potential Biden Voters to Polls in 2020 Election
18:46 GMTWHO Reportedly Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana
18:25 GMTCzech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says
18:12 GMT'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to Doomsday Scenario
17:48 GMTRussian Natural Resources' Supervision Agency Awards 'Ecology is Everyone's Business' Finalists
17:34 GMTFormer UK PM May Recreates 'Robotic' Dance as She Receives Backbencher of the Year Award
17:14 GMTFake 'Rent-A-Hitman' Website Helped Thwart Actual Murders, Media Says
17:12 GMTRussian Military Tracking US Destroyer That Entered Black Sea
17:07 GMTInstagram Chief to Testify in US Congress on Harm to Youth From Platform, Report Says
16:54 GMTChannel Crisis: Why Migrants Take Dangerous Routes to Britain and How it Fuels UK-EU Tensions?
16:07 GMTEgypt Opens Avenue of Sphinxes