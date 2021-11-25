https://sputniknews.com/20211125/three-men-are-found-guilty-in-the-death-of-ahmaud-arbery-1091004547.html
Three Men Are Found Guilty in the Death of Ahmaud Arbery
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the results of the Ahmaud Arbery case. George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, also joins us in this segment to discuss China. He analyzes a Global Times editorial summarizing how the US and China have a lot of common economic interests, and how much the US needs China's help to solve its problems. The article then goes on to say things will not work out for the US if the Biden administration continues the brutal "decoupling" strategy of the Trump era.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel's ex-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood trial this week over corruption charges in Jerusalem. One of his former spokespersons testified in court yesterday. calling Netanyahu a media "control freak."Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the rehabilitation of Syria's government and how Damascus has a chance to become the next arena for geopolitical competition between the region's Arab power centers and Iran." Aslo, there are reports that US officials believe that a recent attack on a US military base last month was retaliation for recent Israel strikes.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Russia. An RT article posits that the recent disturbances in Russian-Ukrainian relations, along with the increasing involvement of the US, could prove to be "among the most significant milestones in the history of Europe since the end of the Cold War, over three decades ago."Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with media outlets on Friday, saying that the war in Tigray has put Ethiopia on a "path of destruction," that could have effects throughout east Africa. He also stated that Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's Prime Minister, must fulfill "his responsibility and end violence in the region." The Biden administration sanctioned Eritrea's military and political party for "their involvement in the ongoing crisis in northern Ethiopia.Dr. Jemima Pierre, an associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, joins us to discuss Haiti. Dr. Pierre analyses an editorial in Haiti Liberte that describes the "shameful spectacle" of imperialist and neocolonial forces celebrating on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry's September 11 Musseau Agreement. Minister Ariel is described as "under the thumb" of the United States.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack discusses the infrastructure of the Build Back Better Bill along with Biden's reasons for reappointing Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserves Chair.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss Honduras. Wyatt discusses imperial double standards for elections. He also discusses a Global Times report about an online disinformation campaign against Honduras that is probably orchestrated by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the results of the Ahmaud Arbery case. George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, also joins us in this segment to discuss China. He analyzes a Global Times editorial summarizing how the US and China have a lot of common economic interests, and how much the US needs China's help to solve its problems. The article then goes on to say things will not work out for the US if the Biden administration continues the brutal "decoupling" strategy of the Trump era.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel's ex-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood trial this week over corruption charges in Jerusalem. One of his former spokespersons testified in court yesterday. calling Netanyahu a media "control freak."
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the rehabilitation of Syria's government and how Damascus has a chance to become the next arena for geopolitical competition between the region's Arab power centers and Iran." Aslo, there are reports that US officials believe that a recent attack on a US military base last month was retaliation for recent Israel strikes.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Russia. An RT article posits that the recent disturbances in Russian-Ukrainian relations, along with the increasing involvement of the US, could prove to be "among the most significant milestones in the history of Europe since the end of the Cold War, over three decades ago."
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with media outlets on Friday, saying that the war in Tigray has put Ethiopia on a "path of destruction," that could have effects throughout east Africa. He also stated that Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's Prime Minister, must fulfill "his responsibility and end violence in the region." The Biden administration sanctioned Eritrea's military and political party for "their involvement in the ongoing crisis in northern Ethiopia.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, an associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, joins us to discuss Haiti. Dr. Pierre analyses an editorial in Haiti Liberte that describes the "shameful spectacle" of imperialist and neocolonial forces celebrating on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry's September 11 Musseau Agreement. Minister Ariel is described as "under the thumb" of the United States.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack discusses the infrastructure of the Build Back Better Bill along with Biden's reasons for reappointing Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserves Chair.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss Honduras. Wyatt discusses imperial double standards for elections. He also discusses a Global Times report about an online disinformation campaign against Honduras that is probably orchestrated by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
