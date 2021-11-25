Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/swedish-underworld-trial-jury-shown-footage-of-alleged-assassin-flying-in-for-christmas-eve-murder-1091018972.html
Swedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder
Swedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder
A Swedish record producer was shot dead in front of his wife and child by an assassin after returning to his London home on Christmas Eve 2019. Several men are... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T14:13+0000
2021-11-25T14:13+0000
sweden
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091018763_0:0:976:549_1920x0_80_0_0_67bb461e5cc23cbdc61995246a0b0ec9.jpg
The jury at a Swedish underworld murder trial in London have been shown CCTV footage of the alleged assassin flying in from Copenhagen only days before the killing.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot in the back of the head as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, on the evening of 24 December 2019.Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.The prosecution claim the hit on Mr Beqiri had been planned for six months and the killers had flown in and out of London over Christmas 2019 and hired several men locally "to tidy up once they had gone."Earlier this week prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told Southwark Crown Court Mr Beqiri was “quite deliberately killed in cold blood.”Mr Heywood said Mr Beqiri - whose sister Misse stars in reality TV programme Real Housewives of Cheshire - was shot repeatedly at close range.He said: “The target was not just put down but was beyond any hope of life.”The prosecution claim the gunman was Anis Hemissi, 24, a kickboxer, and they say he disguised himself as a council workman complete with litter-picker in order to stalk his prey.Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, deny murder.Hemissi also denies possessing a firearm.Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, denies perverting the course of justice, along with Claude Castor, 21, from the Dutch colony of Sint Maarten in the Caribbean.It is claimed Hemissi was the gunman and stayed in a flat beside the river Thames in the days before and after the murder and Rollox and Castor allegedly cleaned the apartment up after he left.On Thursday, 25 November, the jury was shown footage of Hemissi arriving at London’s Gatwick airport from Copenhagen and then catching a taxi to an Airbnb apartment in Battersea.The prosecution claim the apartment was chosen as the hideout for the gang in the run-up and the aftermath of Mr Beqiri’s murder.The jury was also shown footage of Andersson buying a litter-picker and bringing it back to the apartment. The litter-picker was allegedly used by Hemissi, who was seen meeting Andersson shortly after he arrived.The trial is expected to last until January.
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091018763_162:0:894:549_1920x0_80_0_0_50758fab21f126515414f704aff6dbb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, uk

Swedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder

14:13 GMT 25.11.2021
© Photo : FacebookAlex Beqiri
Alex Beqiri - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© Photo : Facebook
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
A Swedish record producer was shot dead in front of his wife and child by an assassin after returning to his London home on Christmas Eve 2019. Several men are on trial accused of being part of an underworld plot.
The jury at a Swedish underworld murder trial in London have been shown CCTV footage of the alleged assassin flying in from Copenhagen only days before the killing.
Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot in the back of the head as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, on the evening of 24 December 2019.
Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.
The prosecution claim the hit on Mr Beqiri had been planned for six months and the killers had flown in and out of London over Christmas 2019 and hired several men locally "to tidy up once they had gone."
Earlier this week prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told Southwark Crown Court Mr Beqiri was “quite deliberately killed in cold blood.”
Mr Heywood said Mr Beqiri - whose sister Misse stars in reality TV programme Real Housewives of Cheshire - was shot repeatedly at close range.
He said: “The target was not just put down but was beyond any hope of life.”
The prosecution claim the gunman was Anis Hemissi, 24, a kickboxer, and they say he disguised himself as a council workman complete with litter-picker in order to stalk his prey.
Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, deny murder.
Hemissi also denies possessing a firearm.
Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, denies perverting the course of justice, along with Claude Castor, 21, from the Dutch colony of Sint Maarten in the Caribbean.
It is claimed Hemissi was the gunman and stayed in a flat beside the river Thames in the days before and after the murder and Rollox and Castor allegedly cleaned the apartment up after he left.
On Thursday, 25 November, the jury was shown footage of Hemissi arriving at London’s Gatwick airport from Copenhagen and then catching a taxi to an Airbnb apartment in Battersea.
The prosecution claim the apartment was chosen as the hideout for the gang in the run-up and the aftermath of Mr Beqiri’s murder.
The jury was also shown footage of Andersson buying a litter-picker and bringing it back to the apartment. The litter-picker was allegedly used by Hemissi, who was seen meeting Andersson shortly after he arrived.
The trial is expected to last until January.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:31 GMT'Dr. Magic Flute' in Italy Offered to Cure Woman's 'Cancer-Risk' Virus by Having Sex With No Condom
14:18 GMTCanada School Faces Backlash After Ditching Event With Ex-Daesh Sex Slave Over ‘Islamophobia' Fears
14:13 GMTSwedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder
14:00 GMTSputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Mortality, Study Shows
13:49 GMTBollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO
13:45 GMT'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo
13:15 GMTOpposition Parties Allege Poll-Rigging, Threats During Civic Polls in India's Tripura State - Video
13:13 GMTChild Marriage in India Remains a Major Concern, National Survey Shows
13:05 GMTUS Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders
12:54 GMT'Harmful for Global Supply Chain': China Blasts US for Banning 12 Entities 'Without Factual Basis'
12:46 GMTUK Supreme Court Denies Permission to Pursue Sex to Man Who Does Not Understand Consent
12:25 GMTHow Likely is Earth's Magnetic Field Flip to Trigger Doomsday Scenario for Our Planet?
12:17 GMTEx-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner’s Estate
11:50 GMTEx-Finance Minister: Indian Farm Laws Must Be ‘Re-Introduced’ But Not the Way Gov’t Enacted Them
11:39 GMTWhy Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
11:35 GMTHoneymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm
11:34 GMTBringing Out Some Barrels From Strategic Reserves Can't Quell Oil Prices: Expert
11:22 GMTMigrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
11:13 GMTUS-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:35 GMT'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players