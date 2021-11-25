https://sputniknews.com/20211125/swedish-underworld-trial-jury-shown-footage-of-alleged-assassin-flying-in-for-christmas-eve-murder-1091018972.html

Swedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder

The jury at a Swedish underworld murder trial in London have been shown CCTV footage of the alleged assassin flying in from Copenhagen only days before the killing.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot in the back of the head as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, on the evening of 24 December 2019.Four men deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.The prosecution claim the hit on Mr Beqiri had been planned for six months and the killers had flown in and out of London over Christmas 2019 and hired several men locally "to tidy up once they had gone."Earlier this week prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told Southwark Crown Court Mr Beqiri was “quite deliberately killed in cold blood.”Mr Heywood said Mr Beqiri - whose sister Misse stars in reality TV programme Real Housewives of Cheshire - was shot repeatedly at close range.He said: “The target was not just put down but was beyond any hope of life.”The prosecution claim the gunman was Anis Hemissi, 24, a kickboxer, and they say he disguised himself as a council workman complete with litter-picker in order to stalk his prey.Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, deny murder.Hemissi also denies possessing a firearm.Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, denies perverting the course of justice, along with Claude Castor, 21, from the Dutch colony of Sint Maarten in the Caribbean.It is claimed Hemissi was the gunman and stayed in a flat beside the river Thames in the days before and after the murder and Rollox and Castor allegedly cleaned the apartment up after he left.On Thursday, 25 November, the jury was shown footage of Hemissi arriving at London’s Gatwick airport from Copenhagen and then catching a taxi to an Airbnb apartment in Battersea.The prosecution claim the apartment was chosen as the hideout for the gang in the run-up and the aftermath of Mr Beqiri’s murder.The jury was also shown footage of Andersson buying a litter-picker and bringing it back to the apartment. The litter-picker was allegedly used by Hemissi, who was seen meeting Andersson shortly after he arrived.The trial is expected to last until January.

