Sputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Mortality, Study Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A comparative study of five vaccines in Hungary has shown that Sputnik V is the best vaccine to prevent the likelihood of death from the... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

"A unique independent nationwide observational study in EU member state Hungary estimating and directly comparing efficacy of five vaccines against COVID has demonstrated that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has the highest (98%) efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection leading alongside the vaccine by Moderna," the press release said..The study was published in the scientific journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection by leading experts from the Semmelweis University, Syreon Research Institute among a dozen medical institutions in the country.It was based on the field data from 3.7 million vaccinated individuals in Hungary."With 98% efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection Sputnik V has demonstrated the best results among five vaccines (Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca) administered in EU member state Hungary as part of an independent study based on data from 3.7 million people," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.Hungary was the first member state of the European Union to authorise the use of Sputnik V.

