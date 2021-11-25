Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: 13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/southern-africa-linked-covid-19-variant-with-horrific-number-of-spike-mutations-triggers-concerns-1091008721.html
Southern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns
Southern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns
According to the World Health Organisation, all viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19, change, but only some deviations affect their properties... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T08:14+0000
2021-11-25T08:14+0000
botswana
imperial college london
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107874/23/1078742374_0:98:1579:986_1920x0_80_0_0_fe515ab618a62a646eb327f2819bdffe.jpg
A new COVID-19 variant with an “extremely high” number of mutations in the spike protein has alarmed scientists due to its potential to dodge antibodies that can fight the virus. The B.1.1.529 strain is described as an offshoot of an earlier variant called B.1.1 and has 32 spike mutations. In comparison, the Delta variant that is currently dominant across the world has 16. The spike protein is the part of the virus that most existing coronavirus vaccines use to enable the immune system to fight the infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, noted that the “incredibly high amount of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern”, as he posted details of the new variant on a genome-sharing website. He subsequently went on Twitter to strongly urge that this COVID-19 variant be “very, very much monitored due to that horrific spike profile”, while at the same time adding that it may turn out to be an “odd cluster” that is not very transmissible. “I hope that’s the case,” he wrote. Mutations can not only impact the virus’s ability to infect cells and spread, but also make it harder for immune cells to attack the pathogen. So far only 10 cases of the variant have been spotted through genomic sequencing in South Africa, Botswana and one case in Hong Kong, where the individual in question had recently travelled to South Africa. The first of the Botswana cases emerged on 11 November, the South Africa cases emerged on 14 November.Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge University, told Science Media Centre (SMC) press office that studies at his lab found that two of the spike mutations on B.1.1.529 increased infectivity and reduced antibody recognition. Prof Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL Genetics Institute, is of the opinion that the variant’s mutations are in “an unusual constellation” that “accummulated apparently in a single burst”. According to Balloux, the variant could have evolved during a “chronic infection of an immunocompromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient”. Prof Balloux conceded that it was difficult to predict how transmissible the new variant might be. It is believed that the governments where the new coronavirus variant has been identified, in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, are aware of the cases. The Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2, since it was first detected in India in December 2020, has become globally dominant. According to the World Health Organization, 99.5% of all COVID-19 genomic sequences reported to public databases are now Delta. The question remains whether some potentially more ominous variant might be looming in the future.
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/new-variant-of-covid-19-delta-strain-detected-in-norway-reports-say-1090749652.html
botswana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107874/23/1078742374_67:0:1510:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_8713c6e9f951cf6a0026e00fc207f4e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
botswana, imperial college london, covid-19

Southern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns

08:14 GMT 25.11.2021
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankScientist in Laboratory Conducts COVID-19 Test
Scientist in Laboratory Conducts COVID-19 Test - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the World Health Organisation, all viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19, change, but only some deviations affect their properties, such as the speed with which it spreads, the associated severity of disease, and the effectiveness of vaccines. The Delta variant, detected a year ago, is now dominant across the globe.
A new COVID-19 variant with an “extremely high” number of mutations in the spike protein has alarmed scientists due to its potential to dodge antibodies that can fight the virus.
The B.1.1.529 strain is described as an offshoot of an earlier variant called B.1.1 and has 32 spike mutations. In comparison, the Delta variant that is currently dominant across the world has 16. The spike protein is the part of the virus that most existing coronavirus vaccines use to enable the immune system to fight the infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, noted that the “incredibly high amount of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern”, as he posted details of the new variant on a genome-sharing website.
He subsequently went on Twitter to strongly urge that this COVID-19 variant be “very, very much monitored due to that horrific spike profile”, while at the same time adding that it may turn out to be an “odd cluster” that is not very transmissible. “I hope that’s the case,” he wrote.
Mutations can not only impact the virus’s ability to infect cells and spread, but also make it harder for immune cells to attack the pathogen. So far only 10 cases of the variant have been spotted through genomic sequencing in South Africa, Botswana and one case in Hong Kong, where the individual in question had recently travelled to South Africa.
The first of the Botswana cases emerged on 11 November, the South Africa cases emerged on 14 November.
Picture taken on November 27, 2020 shows sisters Inika (R) and June Flaa working with a Covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit of Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo, Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
New Variant of COVID-19 Delta Strain Detected in Norway, Reports Say
15 November, 12:47 GMT
Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge University, told Science Media Centre (SMC) press office that studies at his lab found that two of the spike mutations on B.1.1.529 increased infectivity and reduced antibody recognition.
“It does certainly look a significant concern based on the mutations present. However, a key property of the virus that is unknown is its infectiousness, as that is what appears to have primarily driven the Delta variant. Immune escape is only part of the picture of what may happen.”
Prof Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL Genetics Institute, is of the opinion that the variant’s mutations are in “an unusual constellation” that “accummulated apparently in a single burst”.
According to Balloux, the variant could have evolved during a “chronic infection of an immunocompromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient”. Prof Balloux conceded that it was difficult to predict how transmissible the new variant might be.
“So far, four strains have been sequenced in a region of Sub-Saharan with reasonable surveillance in place. It may be present in other parts of Africa. For the time being, it should be closely monitored and analysed, but there is no reason to get overly concerned, unless it starts going up in frequency in the near future,” he stated.
It is believed that the governments where the new coronavirus variant has been identified, in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, are aware of the cases. The Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2, since it was first detected in India in December 2020, has become globally dominant. According to the World Health Organization, 99.5% of all COVID-19 genomic sequences reported to public databases are now Delta. The question remains whether some potentially more ominous variant might be looming in the future.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:15 GMTMan U to Name Interim Coach for Remaining Season as PSG Stalls Pochettino's Arrival at Old Trafford
08:14 GMTSouthern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns
08:04 GMTPolish Intelligence Services Say Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia Detained
08:04 GMT13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
07:45 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 17 - Photos
07:42 GMTUS 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws Ideological Lines, Chinese Foreign Minister Says
07:18 GMTIsrael Registers a Rise in Domestic Violence Cases; Authorities Struggling to Cope With the Crisis
07:16 GMTAustralia Calls Emergency Meeting as Anti-Govt Protesters Wreak Havoc in Solomon Islands’ Chinatown
07:15 GMTLeading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment
07:13 GMTChina Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs
06:52 GMTBoris Johnson Calls for Joint Patrols Along French Coast After Tragic Migrant Deaths in Channel
06:24 GMTProtesters in Solomon Islands Defying Lockdown Orders Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say
06:16 GMTHaitian Prime Minister Announces New Cabinet
06:12 GMTDenmark's Colonial Past in Focus During Danish PM's Visit to Ghana
05:54 GMTFormer UK Soldier Charged With Murder of Somerset Couple
05:30 GMTUK to Have New Elite Ranger Regiment For 'High Threat' Missions as Part of ‘Radical’ Army Overhaul
05:04 GMTAt Least Nine Killed, 44 Injured After Siberia Coal Mine Accident, Search for Missing Continues
04:04 GMTPandemic Persists: US Has Observed More COVID Deaths in 2021 Than 2020, CDC Data Shows
03:49 GMTUS Seeks to Plug Arctic Gap in GPS With New System Using Cosmic Rays - Navy
03:14 GMTWhite House Doctor Reveals Biden Had Benign But Potentially Pre-Cancerous Polyp Removed