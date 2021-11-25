Registration was successful!
Situation in Guarded Center for Migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police
Situation in Guarded Center for Migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The situation in the guarded center for migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn, where a riot erupted on Thursday, has stabilized, police said. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
According to Polish media, several hundred migrants took to the site in front of the building and damaged some of the equipment. They also broke windows in the building, shouting "freedom" and chanting that the purpose of their arrival in Europe is Germany.Police said that no migrant had managed to escape from the detention center. Police have sent more than 500 officers to support the border guard at the site.The center in Wedrzyn shelters 604 undocumented migrants, all of them are men, with 358 being Iraqi citizens.Poland is currently facing an influx of migrants from the Middle East, who arrive there from the territory of neighboring Belarus.
belarus, poland, riot, migrant crisis

Situation in Guarded Center for Migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police

22:45 GMT 25.11.2021
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, 12 November 2021.
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, 12 November 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The situation in the guarded center for migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn, where a riot erupted on Thursday, has stabilized, police said.
According to Polish media, several hundred migrants took to the site in front of the building and damaged some of the equipment. They also broke windows in the building, shouting "freedom" and chanting that the purpose of their arrival in Europe is Germany.
"After an attempt to break the fence in the guarded center in Wedrzyn, where there are more than 600 migrants, the situation has stabilized," police said in a statement on late Thursday.
Police said that no migrant had managed to escape from the detention center. Police have sent more than 500 officers to support the border guard at the site.
The center in Wedrzyn shelters 604 undocumented migrants, all of them are men, with 358 being Iraqi citizens.
Poland is currently facing an influx of migrants from the Middle East, who arrive there from the territory of neighboring Belarus.
