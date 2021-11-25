Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/polish-president-sees-no-military-threat-from-migration-crisis-1091020338.html
Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis
Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said he did not see an immediate military threat due to the migration crisis on the border with Belarus. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T14:48+0000
2021-11-25T14:49+0000
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
news
poland
migration
threat
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090565488_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d658e69e6744d56e1076c0897e2c0a06.jpg
"We, of course, with NATO Secretary-General and allies take into account the possibility of using Article 4 [Article 4 of the NATO Treaty provides for the possibility of convening the NATO Council if one of NATO countries considers that there is a threat to its security], but we want to use it only when the situation requires it. Now the situation does not meet the qualifications of Article 4. There is no immediate military threat, there is no military attack on any neighbouring country," Duda said after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday in Brussels.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Poland was coping with the migration crisis at its borders without the direct participation of NATO."Poland is effectively defending itself from the cynical and inhumane actions of Belorussian regime without NATO direct involvement," he said at a joint press conference in Brussels with Polish President Andrzej Duda.At the same time, he said that the allies were in solidarity with Poland and were ready to consider requests for support if such appear.Meanwhile, thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mostly Iraqi Kurds, continue to stay on the Belarusian-Polish border, unable to enter the EU since Warsaw does not allow them to. Poland blames the migrant crisis on Belarus but Minsk denies the allegation and says that it cannot handle the migrant flow due to Western sanctions. It says refugees were forced out of their home countries by the military operations the US and the EU had been carrying out in the past decades.
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/poland-blames-lukashenko-for-greatest-attempt-to-destabilise-europe-in-30-years-1090900154.html
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090565488_0:0:2588:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_bc4f0cd7b48e483efb103d6e3d140fca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, news, poland, migration, threat, nato

Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis

14:48 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 25.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski Polish security forces block migrants on the border with Belarus in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Polish security forces block migrants on the border with Belarus in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said he did not see an immediate military threat due to the migration crisis on the border with Belarus.
"We, of course, with NATO Secretary-General and allies take into account the possibility of using Article 4 [Article 4 of the NATO Treaty provides for the possibility of convening the NATO Council if one of NATO countries considers that there is a threat to its security], but we want to use it only when the situation requires it. Now the situation does not meet the qualifications of Article 4. There is no immediate military threat, there is no military attack on any neighbouring country," Duda said after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday in Brussels.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Poland was coping with the migration crisis at its borders without the direct participation of NATO.

"Poland is effectively defending itself from the cynical and inhumane actions of Belorussian regime without NATO direct involvement," he said at a joint press conference in Brussels with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

At the same time, he said that the allies were in solidarity with Poland and were ready to consider requests for support if such appear.
A group of migrants walk near a barbed wire fence while moving toward a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 12, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Poland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
21 November, 11:05 GMT
Meanwhile, thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mostly Iraqi Kurds, continue to stay on the Belarusian-Polish border, unable to enter the EU since Warsaw does not allow them to. Poland blames the migrant crisis on Belarus but Minsk denies the allegation and says that it cannot handle the migrant flow due to Western sanctions. It says refugees were forced out of their home countries by the military operations the US and the EU had been carrying out in the past decades.
180010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:13 GMTFrench Press, Pundits Rip Into PSG's Famous Triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
15:00 GMTWikiLeaks Founder Assange, Fiancee Register for Marriage in Belmarsh Prison
15:00 GMTThe Secret History of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Fails
14:48 GMTPolish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis
14:31 GMT'Dr. Magic Flute' in Italy Offered to Cure Woman's 'Cancer-Risk' Virus by Having Sex With No Condom
14:18 GMTCanada School Faces Backlash After Ditching Event With Ex-Daesh Sex Slave Over ‘Islamophobia' Fears
14:13 GMTSwedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder
14:00 GMTSputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Mortality, Study Shows
13:49 GMTBollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO
13:45 GMT'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo
13:15 GMTOpposition Parties Allege Poll-Rigging, Threats During Civic Polls in India's Tripura State - Video
13:13 GMTChild Marriage in India Remains a Major Concern, National Survey Shows
13:05 GMTUS Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders
12:54 GMT'Harmful for Global Supply Chain': China Blasts US for Banning 12 Entities 'Without Factual Basis'
12:46 GMTUK Supreme Court Denies Permission to Pursue Sex to Man Who Does Not Understand Consent
12:25 GMTHow Likely is Earth's Magnetic Field Flip to Trigger Doomsday Scenario for Our Planet?
12:17 GMTEx-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner’s Estate
11:50 GMTEx-Finance Minister: Indian Farm Laws Must Be ‘Re-Introduced’ But Not the Way Gov’t Enacted Them
11:39 GMTWhy Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
11:35 GMTHoneymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm