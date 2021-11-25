https://sputniknews.com/20211125/polish-intelligence-services-say-citizen-suspected-of-spying-for-russia-detained-1091009187.html

Polish Intelligence Services Say Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia Detained

WARSAW (Sputnik) - A polish citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been detained, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman of the minister-coordinator of Polish... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The detained 66-year-old man supported espionage activities in favour of the Russian intelligence (FSB) and acted in a way that harmed interests of Poland," Zaryn said in a statement.At the same time, Zaryn said that we are talking about a citizen of Poland. The press secretary noted that the detainee did not admit his guilt; he was temporarily arrested for three months. In turn, the General Prosecutor's Office of Poland reported that "on the instructions of the prosecutor of the Mazovian Department of Organised Crime and Corruption of the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, employees of the Internal Security Agency detained Radoslaw S., who was charged, and he was temporarily arrested."This detention is associated with the arrested in May 2021 of Marcin K., suspected of carrying out activities in favour of foreign intelligence," the prosecutor's office said.

