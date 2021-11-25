https://sputniknews.com/20211125/north-korea-cracks-down-on-leather-coats-that-look-like-kim-jong-uns-media-claims-1091023853.html

North Korea Cracks Down on Leather Coats That Look Like Kim Jong-un's, Media Claims

While leather jackets reportedly became popular in North Korea in the early 2000s, leather trench coats supposedly gained even more fame in the country after... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

Authorities in North Korea have started cracking down on people wearing leather trench coats, with citizens reportedly keen to emulate the fashion of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, Radio Free Asia reports.According to the media outlet, leather trench coats gained popularity in North Korea in 2019 after Kim appeared on TV wearing one.An anonymous resident of the North Korean city of Pyongsong also reportedly explained that the look was further popularised “with a new demographic” after Kim and “all the high-ranking officials” in attendance at the military parade at the 8th Party Congress in January were wearing leather coats.The source noted that, as North Korean head of state's sister Kim Yo-jong and a number of other powerful women were among those seen wearing such coats, the garment "has become a symbol for powerful women too."Recently, however, cops in Pyongsong have started confiscating coats from sellers and from people wearing them in public, the media outlet claims, citing the source.Another source also revealed that, while leather jackets became popular in North Korea since the early 2000s, “when South Korean films began to spread in provincial cities,” leather trench coats became even more popular than jackets after Kim Jong-un’s TV appearances “in cowhide” on TV.

