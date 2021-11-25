https://sputniknews.com/20211125/new-era-of-germany-begins-with-merkel-on-her-way-out-1090995560.html

New Era of Germany Begins With Merkel on Her Way Out

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Germany’s new coalition government and leader, Andrew Cuomo fighting off... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T08:15+0000

ethiopia

andrew cuomo

us

germany

angela merkel

helmut scholz

fault lines

kyle rittenhouse

radio

New Era Of Germany Begins With Merkel On Her Way Out On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Germany’s new coalition government and leader, Andrew Cuomo fighting off accusations of sexual misconduct, and Biden’s fight to reinstate vaccine mandates for workers after OSHA rejected the plan.

Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | New Era Of Germany Begins With Merkel On Her Way OutTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | NY Assembly Reports "Excessive Evidence" of Cuomo's GuiltBob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopians Catch Mainstream Media in LieKim Iversen - Host of The Kim Iversen Show | OSHA Shoots Down Biden’s Vax MandateIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the focuses of the new three-party coalition government in Germany, lead by center-left Olaf Scholz.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on Cuomo’s downfall after allegations of sexual misconduct. We were also joined by Bob Schlehuber to give an update on Ethiopia and how rebel insurgents got the media on their side.In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to give an analysis of Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict, how Biden got elected, and the legal battle happening over vaccine mandates.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

us

germany

ethiopia, andrew cuomo, us, germany, angela merkel, helmut scholz, fault lines, kyle rittenhouse, аудио, radio