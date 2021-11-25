Registration was successful!
LIVE: 13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/new-era-of-germany-begins-with-merkel-on-her-way-out-1090995560.html
New Era of Germany Begins With Merkel on Her Way Out
New Era of Germany Begins With Merkel on Her Way Out
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Germany's new coalition government and leader, Andrew Cuomo fighting off...
ethiopia
andrew cuomo
us
germany
angela merkel
helmut scholz
fault lines
kyle rittenhouse
radio
New Era Of Germany Begins With Merkel On Her Way Out
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Germany's new coalition government and leader, Andrew Cuomo fighting off accusations of sexual misconduct, and Biden's fight to reinstate vaccine mandates for workers after OSHA rejected the plan.
Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | New Era Of Germany Begins With Merkel On Her Way OutTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | NY Assembly Reports "Excessive Evidence" of Cuomo's GuiltBob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopians Catch Mainstream Media in LieKim Iversen - Host of The Kim Iversen Show | OSHA Shoots Down Biden’s Vax MandateIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the focuses of the new three-party coalition government in Germany, lead by center-left Olaf Scholz.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on Cuomo’s downfall after allegations of sexual misconduct. We were also joined by Bob Schlehuber to give an update on Ethiopia and how rebel insurgents got the media on their side.In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to give an analysis of Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict, how Biden got elected, and the legal battle happening over vaccine mandates.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia, andrew cuomo, us, germany, angela merkel, helmut scholz, fault lines, kyle rittenhouse

New Era of Germany Begins With Merkel on Her Way Out

08:15 GMT 25.11.2021
New Era Of Germany Begins With Merkel On Her Way Out
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Germany’s new coalition government and leader, Andrew Cuomo fighting off accusations of sexual misconduct, and Biden’s fight to reinstate vaccine mandates for workers after OSHA rejected the plan.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | New Era Of Germany Begins With Merkel On Her Way Out
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | NY Assembly Reports "Excessive Evidence" of Cuomo's Guilt
Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopians Catch Mainstream Media in Lie
Kim Iversen - Host of The Kim Iversen Show | OSHA Shoots Down Biden’s Vax Mandate
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the focuses of the new three-party coalition government in Germany, lead by center-left Olaf Scholz.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on Cuomo’s downfall after allegations of sexual misconduct. We were also joined by Bob Schlehuber to give an update on Ethiopia and how rebel insurgents got the media on their side.
In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to give an analysis of Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict, how Biden got elected, and the legal battle happening over vaccine mandates.
