Miners Being Evacuated From Listvyazhnaya Mine in Siberia Due to Smoke - Spokeswoman

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) - A total of 115 miners are being evacuated from the Listvyazhnaya mine (part of the SDS-Ugol holding company) in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia, there is no information about victims yet, a spokeswoman for the SDS holding company said.
"We confirm that there is smoke. People are being taken out ... a total of 115 people are being evacuated," the spokeswoman said.
She said no casualties have been reported yet, but a source said two people were affected and hospitalized.
A total of 29 people were affected in a mine incident, a source in the emergencies services said.
A total of 287 people were in the mine, the spokeswoman added.