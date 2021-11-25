https://sputniknews.com/20211125/miners-being-evacuated-from-listvyazhnaya-mine-in-siberia-due-to-smoke---spokeswoman-1091004171.html

Miners Being Evacuated From Listvyazhnaya Mine in Siberia Due to Smoke - Spokeswoman

Miners Being Evacuated From Listvyazhnaya Mine in Siberia Due to Smoke - Spokeswoman

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) - A total of 115 miners are being evacuated from the Listvyazhnaya mine (part of the SDS-Ugol holding company) in the Kemerovo Region in... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T05:04+0000

2021-11-25T05:04+0000

2021-11-25T05:16+0000

russia

evacuation

mine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/27/1078712720_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_948ea3d4e08ffa0ffad6ded0aab8f8a8.jpg

"We confirm that there is smoke. People are being taken out ... a total of 115 people are being evacuated," the spokeswoman said.She said no casualties have been reported yet, but a source said two people were affected and hospitalized.A total of 29 people were affected in a mine incident, a source in the emergencies services said.A total of 287 people were in the mine, the spokeswoman added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, evacuation, mine