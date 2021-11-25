Registration was successful!
Miners Being Evacuated From Listvyazhnaya Mine in Siberia Due to Smoke - Spokeswoman
russia
evacuation
mine
"We confirm that there is smoke. People are being taken out ... a total of 115 people are being evacuated," the spokeswoman said.She said no casualties have been reported yet, but a source said two people were affected and hospitalized.A total of 29 people were affected in a mine incident, a source in the emergencies services said.A total of 287 people were in the mine, the spokeswoman added.
russia, evacuation, mine

Miners Being Evacuated From Listvyazhnaya Mine in Siberia Due to Smoke - Spokeswoman

05:04 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 25.11.2021)
NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) - A total of 115 miners are being evacuated from the Listvyazhnaya mine (part of the SDS-Ugol holding company) in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia, there is no information about victims yet, a spokeswoman for the SDS holding company said.
"We confirm that there is smoke. People are being taken out ... a total of 115 people are being evacuated," the spokeswoman said.
She said no casualties have been reported yet, but a source said two people were affected and hospitalized.
A total of 29 people were affected in a mine incident, a source in the emergencies services said.
A total of 287 people were in the mine, the spokeswoman added.
