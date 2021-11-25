Militants in Syria Stored Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties received information that militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham, banned in Russia) have stored containers with toxic substances in an underground shelter near the city of Sarmada, Idlib province," Kulit said.He added that, according to available information, the terrorists intended to organize provocations in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.The findings mark the latest in a series of similar incidents. Past reports saw members of the terrorist group deliver rockets with toxic agents, as well as plan efforts to stage a chemical attack with the help of the White Helmets.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
