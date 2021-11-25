Registration was successful!
Militants in Syria Stored Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military
Militants in Syria Stored Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group* in Idlib have stored containers with toxic substances to organize provocations and accuse... 25.11.2021
The findings mark the latest in a series of similar incidents. Past reports saw members of the terrorist group deliver rockets with toxic agents, as well as plan efforts to stage a chemical attack with the help of the White Helmets.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
Militants in Syria Stored Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military

23:22 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 23:25 GMT 25.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIdlib, Syria
Idlib, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group* in Idlib have stored containers with toxic substances to organize provocations and accuse Syrian troops of using chemical weapons, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.
"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties received information that militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham, banned in Russia) have stored containers with toxic substances in an underground shelter near the city of Sarmada, Idlib province," Kulit said.
He added that, according to available information, the terrorists intended to organize provocations in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.
An aerial picture shows the site of an improvised explosive device which hit a joint Turkish-Russian patrol on the strategic M4 highway, near the Syrian town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, on July 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2021
White Helmets, Nusra Preparing Provocations With Chemical Weapons in Syria, Russia Warns
21 May, 11:46 GMT
The findings mark the latest in a series of similar incidents. Past reports saw members of the terrorist group deliver rockets with toxic agents, as well as plan efforts to stage a chemical attack with the help of the White Helmets.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
