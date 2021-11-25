Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/migrants-at-belarus-poland-border-protest-demand-eu-to-make-decision-1091014664.html
Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (Sputnik) - - Migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border are holding a protest on Thursday and demanding from the EU to make a decision on... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T11:22+0000
2021-11-25T11:23+0000
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
news
poland
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090708877_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f018e8990e3485aa3c13088e10cfe58.jpg
Migrants say that they want to live in a peaceful and stable country and say they came to Europe not for economic reasons.This comes as thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mostly Iraqi Kurds, have been staying on the Belarusian-Polish border for more than two weeks already, unable to enter the EU since Warsaw refuses them entry. When some of the migrants attempted to storm the Polish border, they were pushed back by Polish forces, who used water cannons and tear gas. Warsaw blames Minsk for orchestrating the crisis but Belarus denies the allegation and says that it cannot handle the migrant flow due to Western sanctions, adding that refugees were forced out of their home countries by the military operations the US and the EU had been carrying out in the past decades.
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/belarus-accuses-polish-military-of-shooting-at-migrants-to-prevent-border-crossing-1090996588.html
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090708877_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_133486015afb7b6045154af398b7484f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, news, poland, migrants

Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision

11:22 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 25.11.2021)
© REUTERS / BelTAMigrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border
Migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / BelTA
Subscribe
BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (Sputnik) - - Migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border are holding a protest on Thursday and demanding from the EU to make a decision on their status, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Migrants say that they want to live in a peaceful and stable country and say they came to Europe not for economic reasons.
This comes as thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mostly Iraqi Kurds, have been staying on the Belarusian-Polish border for more than two weeks already, unable to enter the EU since Warsaw refuses them entry. When some of the migrants attempted to storm the Polish border, they were pushed back by Polish forces, who used water cannons and tear gas.
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows Poland's law enforcement officers watching migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Belarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing
Yesterday, 17:52 GMT
Warsaw blames Minsk for orchestrating the crisis but Belarus denies the allegation and says that it cannot handle the migrant flow due to Western sanctions, adding that refugees were forced out of their home countries by the military operations the US and the EU had been carrying out in the past decades.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:22 GMTMigrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
11:13 GMTUS-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:35 GMT'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players
10:32 GMTNo Pain, No Gain! UK Intel and Security Committee Annual Report Cleared Only After Complaint to BoJo
10:31 GMTGreene Sponsors Bill to Award ‘Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
09:52 GMTKremlin Rejects All Allegations of Russia’s Involvement in ‘Havana Syndrome’
09:34 GMTAs Indian Gov't Slaps Crypto With New Law, Survey Suggests 71% Have Low Faith in Digital Currency
09:34 GMTLayer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
09:15 GMTGeoffrey Cox Accused of ‘Taking the Mick’ After Appearing at BVI Inquiry During Commons Sitting
09:07 GMTCzech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital
09:05 GMTFrench Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel
08:15 GMTMan U to Name Interim Coach for Remaining Season as PSG Stalls Pochettino's Arrival at Old Trafford
08:14 GMTSouthern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns
08:04 GMTPolish Intelligence Services Say Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia Detained
08:04 GMT13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
07:45 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 17 - Photos
07:42 GMTUS 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws Ideological Lines, Chinese Foreign Minister Says
07:18 GMTIsrael Registers a Rise in Domestic Violence Cases; Authorities Struggling to Cope With the Crisis
07:16 GMTAustralia Calls Emergency Meeting as Anti-Govt Protesters Wreak Havoc in Solomon Islands’ Chinatown
07:15 GMTLeading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment