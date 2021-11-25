https://sputniknews.com/20211125/migrants-at-belarus-poland-border-protest-demand-eu-to-make-decision-1091014664.html
Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
Migrants say that they want to live in a peaceful and stable country and say they came to Europe not for economic reasons.This comes as thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mostly Iraqi Kurds, have been staying on the Belarusian-Polish border for more than two weeks already, unable to enter the EU since Warsaw refuses them entry. When some of the migrants attempted to storm the Polish border, they were pushed back by Polish forces, who used water cannons and tear gas. Warsaw blames Minsk for orchestrating the crisis but Belarus denies the allegation and says that it cannot handle the migrant flow due to Western sanctions, adding that refugees were forced out of their home countries by the military operations the US and the EU had been carrying out in the past decades.
11:22 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 25.11.2021)
BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (Sputnik) - - Migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border are holding a protest on Thursday and demanding from the EU to make a decision on their status, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Migrants say that they want to live in a peaceful and stable country and say they came to Europe not for economic reasons.
This comes as thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mostly Iraqi Kurds, have been staying on the Belarusian-Polish border for more than two weeks already, unable to enter the EU since Warsaw refuses them entry. When some of the migrants attempted to storm the Polish border, they were pushed back by Polish forces, who used water cannons and tear gas.
Warsaw blames Minsk for orchestrating the crisis but Belarus denies the allegation and says that it cannot handle the migrant flow due to Western sanctions, adding that refugees were forced out of their home countries by the military operations the US and the EU had been carrying out in the past decades.