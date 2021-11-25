https://sputniknews.com/20211125/manchester-united-edges-closer-to-appointing-ralf-rangnick-as-interim-manager-1091026793.html

Manchester United Edges Closer to Appointing Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager

Manchester United Edges Closer to Appointing Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager

Manchester United's search for a new manager is set to come to an end. Reports suggest that United and Ralf Rangnick are in advanced talks to bring the German...

manchester united

Rangnick is currently the head of sports and development at FC Lokomotive Moscow in the Russian Premier League. He initially distanced himself from the position but talks advanced quickly when United offered him a consultatory role with the club following an interim spell managing the club.Rangnick is often credited with developing gegenpressing. The tactical ideology asks teams to immediately attempt to win the ball back after losing it, instead of retreating back into a defensive shell. Gegenpressing has become widely implemented by top clubs and managers, such as Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, and even Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.Rangnick's coaching career has exclusively been in Germany. In the 2001-02 season, he led Hannover 96 back to the Bundesliga after a 13-year absence. Following his departure from Hannover, he led FC Shalke to runners-up in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in 2004-05.His stint leading Hoffenheim was widely lauded. When he took over the club in 2006-07 they were in the third tier of German football. He gained promotion in back-to-back seasons and brought Horrenheim to the 2 Bundesliga and the Bundesliga for the first time in club history.In 2012, Rangnick was hired to be the director of football for both Red Bull Salzburg and Red Bull Leipzig. Under his direction, both clubs have had success on the field and commercially.Rangnick will succeed Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as Manchester United manager. It appears, however, that he could be headed for a leadership position at the club. His managerial contract is only for six months but it is rumored that it will include a multi-year consultatory position following the season. With Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman, set to step down at the end of the season, Rangnick could be positioned to move into the front office once his tenure as manager comes to an end.

