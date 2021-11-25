https://sputniknews.com/20211125/listvyazhnaya-mine-accident-leaves-52-people-killed---emergency-services-1091025471.html

Listvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifty-two people, including six mine rescuers, were killed in the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, a spokesman for... 25.11.2021

"According to preliminary data, 52 people died, including six rescuers," he said. Among the dead were rescuers who had responded to the incident.Officials from the regional government earlier detailed that that some 285 miners were at the site, and that approximately 237 had been successfully evacuated. Governor Sergey Tsivilev indicated at the time that communication with the dozens who remained inside the mine had been cut off. Of the injured tally, two cases had been reported as being in critical conditions, with the majority being considered moderate or mild severity, the spokesperson stated earlier.The preliminary findings established the cause of the accident as a methane blast, according to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin.According to the Investigative Committee, in line with the ongoing criminal probe, three members of the mine's administration, including its director, his first deputy and a chief of the mine's section, have been arrested on charges of "the violation of the requirements of industrial safety of hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence."The tragedy unfolded when coal dust caught fire, prompting smoke to consume the mine through the ventilation system, it had been reported. Rescue operations had been temporarily halted over concerns of the level of concentrated gas at the site.The mine is owned by the SDS-Ugol Holding Company - one of the nation's top three coal producers.

