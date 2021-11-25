Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/listvyazhnaya-mine-accident-leaves-52-people-killed---emergency-services-1091025471.html
Listvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services
Listvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifty-two people, including six mine rescuers, were killed in the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, a spokesman for... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T19:49+0000
2021-11-25T20:21+0000
russia
death toll
evacuation
injuries
mine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091009838_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_46249cff4b3db7293621d94a6f8f3103.jpg
"According to preliminary data, 52 people died, including six rescuers," he said. Among the dead were rescuers who had responded to the incident.Officials from the regional government earlier detailed that that some 285 miners were at the site, and that approximately 237 had been successfully evacuated. Governor Sergey Tsivilev indicated at the time that communication with the dozens who remained inside the mine had been cut off. Of the injured tally, two cases had been reported as being in critical conditions, with the majority being considered moderate or mild severity, the spokesperson stated earlier.The preliminary findings established the cause of the accident as a methane blast, according to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin.According to the Investigative Committee, in line with the ongoing criminal probe, three members of the mine's administration, including its director, his first deputy and a chief of the mine's section, have been arrested on charges of "the violation of the requirements of industrial safety of hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence."The tragedy unfolded when coal dust caught fire, prompting smoke to consume the mine through the ventilation system, it had been reported. Rescue operations had been temporarily halted over concerns of the level of concentrated gas at the site.The mine is owned by the SDS-Ugol Holding Company - one of the nation's top three coal producers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091009838_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_77e6763e53a44f0ea13eaa14176ea4dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, death toll, evacuation, injuries, mine

Listvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services

19:49 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 20:21 GMT 25.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Press service of the administration of the Government of Kuzbass / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by the Press service of the administration of Kuzbass Government, a general view shows a fire site at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, in the town of Belovo in the Kuznetsk Coal Basin, Kemerovo Region, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Press service of the administration of Kuzbass Government, a general view shows a fire site at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, in the town of Belovo in the Kuznetsk Coal Basin, Kemerovo Region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© Sputnik / Press service of the administration of the Government of Kuzbass
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifty-two people, including six mine rescuers, were killed in the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.
"According to preliminary data, 52 people died, including six rescuers," he said. Among the dead were rescuers who had responded to the incident.
Officials from the regional government earlier detailed that that some 285 miners were at the site, and that approximately 237 had been successfully evacuated. Governor Sergey Tsivilev indicated at the time that communication with the dozens who remained inside the mine had been cut off.
Of the injured tally, two cases had been reported as being in critical conditions, with the majority being considered moderate or mild severity, the spokesperson stated earlier.
The preliminary findings established the cause of the accident as a methane blast, according to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin.
"Most likely, it was a methane explosion caused by some kind of spark... [The blast] injured people and they could not get out," he told reporters, adding that experts from Russia's Investigative Committee are currently working on the incident.
According to the Investigative Committee, in line with the ongoing criminal probe, three members of the mine's administration, including its director, his first deputy and a chief of the mine's section, have been arrested on charges of "the violation of the requirements of industrial safety of hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence."
The tragedy unfolded when coal dust caught fire, prompting smoke to consume the mine through the ventilation system, it had been reported. Rescue operations had been temporarily halted over concerns of the level of concentrated gas at the site.
The mine is owned by the SDS-Ugol Holding Company - one of the nation's top three coal producers.
0370000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:08 GMTBriton Jailed in India Goes on Hunger Strike, Asks BoJo to Enact Sanctions Against Modi Gov't
19:49 GMTListvyazhnaya Mine Accident Leaves 52 People Dead - Emergency Services
19:34 GMT'Bidenflation': Skyrocketing Inflation Hurts 77% of Americans With Majority Blaming Biden, Poll Says
19:01 GMTNorth Korea Cracks Down on Leather Coats That Look Like Kim Jong-un's, Media Claims
19:00 GMTUS Company Makes Electric VTOL Craft That Resembles UFO Could Transport People 'Superman-Style'
18:48 GMTSecret Donors Reportedly Spent $100 Mln to Attract Potential Biden Voters to Polls in 2020 Election
18:46 GMTWHO Reportedly Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana
18:25 GMTCzech President Zeman Diagnosed With COVID-19, Returns to Hospital, Report Says
18:12 GMT'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to Doomsday Scenario
17:48 GMTRussian Natural Resources' Supervision Agency Awards 'Ecology is Everyone's Business' Finalists
17:34 GMTFormer UK PM May Recreates 'Robotic' Dance as She Receives Backbencher of the Year Award
17:14 GMTFake 'Rent-A-Hitman' Website Helped Thwart Actual Murders, Media Says
17:12 GMTRussian Military Tracking US Destroyer That Entered Black Sea
17:07 GMTInstagram Chief to Testify in US Congress on Harm to Youth From Platform, Report Says
16:54 GMTChannel Crisis: Why Migrants Take Dangerous Routes to Britain and How it Fuels UK-EU Tensions?
16:07 GMTEgypt Opens Avenue of Sphinxes
15:59 GMTChina to 'Smash Any Attempts For Taiwan Independence,' Urges US to Stop Activities in Asia-Pacific
15:26 GMTBiden Just Announced Date for WWIII
15:13 GMTFrench Press, Pundits Rip Into PSG's Famous Triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
15:00 GMTWikiLeaks Founder Assange, Fiancee Register for Marriage in Belmarsh Prison