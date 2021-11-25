Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/leading-swedish-hospital-accused-of-injuring-gender-dysphoric-children-with-hormone-treatment-1091006921.html
Leading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment
Leading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment
The side effects of hormone blockers experienced by children with gender dysphoria include constant pain, suicidal tendencies, reduced bone density and a... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T07:15+0000
2021-11-25T07:15+0000
gender dysphoria
news
sweden
children
scandinavia
sex change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106476/01/1064760185_0:53:1921:1133_1920x0_80_0_0_ed9a3ad1397b5182ecda77251a72c645.jpg
More than a dozen children have been injured and suffered serious side effects after what is labelled “trans care” at the Karolinska University Hospital, one of Sweden's leading medical institutions, national broadcaster SVT reported.SVT listed at least thirteen known cases of hormone treatment of children with gender dysphoria gone wrong. In one particular example, an 11-year-old girl who started gender correction to 'become male', suffered damage to her skeleton and stopped growing. The child was reported as being “in constant pain” and has tried to commit suicide.“He felt so bad that he tried to commit suicide on several occasions. We did not understand, we thought that our child would feel better from the treatment”, the mother told SVT.Furthermore, the treatment continued for another three months.“Of course you feel anger towards those you trusted. But also against myself, for I am the one who will protect my child but I have not done that in any way,” the mother said.Several other children have experienced side effects that include liver damage, reduced bone density and a severely impaired mental state.Ricard Nergårdh of Uppsala University, a specialist in treating children with gender dysphoria, described hormone blockers as a form of castration.According to Nergårdh, scientific support for the treatment is weak. This applies to both the effectiveness and the risks that the treatment entails.Treatment with hormone blockers is associated with risk of injury, therefore it preferably shouldn't last longer than two years. However, one in five children in trans care have received them for more than three years, SVT reported. All in all, over the past five years, hormone blockers have been administered to 440 children with gender dysphoria.The known side effects include the risk of a bad mental state as well as low mineralisation of the skeleton, which hampers its growth and induces osteoporosis. There have also been concerns that hormone blockers affect cognitive development negatively and affect the liver and the kidneys as well.The treatment has previously been seen as completely reversible, but that picture has changed in recent years.Earlier this year, the Karolinska University Hospital decided to stop new hormone treatments for trans-children and young people, among other things with reference to the risk of “potential side effects”.Meanwhile, Sweden is known for having some of the most liberal LGBT laws, which also include gender change. A recent bill about legal gender change, presented by the Swedish Ministry for Social Affairs, will allow children starting from the age of twelve to apply for a new legal gender in the national population register, without any examination or contact from healthcare authorities.In a previous iteration of the bill, which was severely criticised by the Legal Council, the government sought to lower the age limit for having surgery to 15 years – without guardian or parental approval.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/sweden-to-lower-threshold-for-legal-gender-change-to-twelve-1090612961.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106476/01/1064760185_46:0:1631:1189_1920x0_80_0_0_34b3c19af61f6a28fae776f52e61126f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gender dysphoria, news, sweden, children, scandinavia, sex change

Leading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment

07:15 GMT 25.11.2021
© PhotoMan, Sadness
Man, Sadness - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© Photo
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The side effects of hormone blockers experienced by children with gender dysphoria include constant pain, suicidal tendencies, reduced bone density and a severely impaired mental state. The treatment had previously been seen as completely reversible, but that assessment has changed in recent years.
More than a dozen children have been injured and suffered serious side effects after what is labelled “trans care” at the Karolinska University Hospital, one of Sweden's leading medical institutions, national broadcaster SVT reported.
SVT listed at least thirteen known cases of hormone treatment of children with gender dysphoria gone wrong. In one particular example, an 11-year-old girl who started gender correction to 'become male', suffered damage to her skeleton and stopped growing. The child was reported as being “in constant pain” and has tried to commit suicide.
“He felt so bad that he tried to commit suicide on several occasions. We did not understand, we thought that our child would feel better from the treatment”, the mother told SVT.

Furthermore, the treatment continued for another three months.
“Of course you feel anger towards those you trusted. But also against myself, for I am the one who will protect my child but I have not done that in any way,” the mother said.
Several other children have experienced side effects that include liver damage, reduced bone density and a severely impaired mental state.
Ricard Nergårdh of Uppsala University, a specialist in treating children with gender dysphoria, described hormone blockers as a form of castration.

“It's chemical castration. It can affect mental state in a way that you didn't think of and did not want. It is very important that the patient and the patient's family are well informed about it,” Nergårdh said.

According to Nergårdh, scientific support for the treatment is weak. This applies to both the effectiveness and the risks that the treatment entails.
Treatment with hormone blockers is associated with risk of injury, therefore it preferably shouldn't last longer than two years. However, one in five children in trans care have received them for more than three years, SVT reported. All in all, over the past five years, hormone blockers have been administered to 440 children with gender dysphoria.
The known side effects include the risk of a bad mental state as well as low mineralisation of the skeleton, which hampers its growth and induces osteoporosis. There have also been concerns that hormone blockers affect cognitive development negatively and affect the liver and the kidneys as well.
The treatment has previously been seen as completely reversible, but that picture has changed in recent years.
Earlier this year, the Karolinska University Hospital decided to stop new hormone treatments for trans-children and young people, among other things with reference to the risk of “potential side effects”.
Shadow on the street - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Sweden to Lower Threshold for Legal Gender Change to Twelve
10 November, 07:07 GMT
Meanwhile, Sweden is known for having some of the most liberal LGBT laws, which also include gender change. A recent bill about legal gender change, presented by the Swedish Ministry for Social Affairs, will allow children starting from the age of twelve to apply for a new legal gender in the national population register, without any examination or contact from healthcare authorities.
In a previous iteration of the bill, which was severely criticised by the Legal Council, the government sought to lower the age limit for having surgery to 15 years – without guardian or parental approval.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:18 GMTIsrael Registers a Rise in Domestic Violence Cases; Authorities Struggling to Cope With the Crisis
07:16 GMTAustralia Calls Emergency Meeting as Anti-Govt Protesters Wreak Havoc in Solomon Islands’ Chinatown
07:15 GMTLeading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment
07:13 GMTChina Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs
06:52 GMTBoris Johnson Calls for Joint Patrols Along French Coast After Tragic Migrant Deaths in Channel
06:24 GMTProtesters in Solomon Islands Defying Lockdown Orders Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say
06:16 GMTHaitian Prime Minister Announces New Cabinet
06:12 GMTDenmark's Colonial Past in Focus During Danish PM's Visit to Ghana
05:54 GMTFormer UK Soldier Charged With Murder of Somerset Couple
05:30 GMTUK to Have New Elite Ranger Regiment For 'High Threat' Missions as Part of ‘Radical’ Army Overhaul
05:04 GMTMine Accident in Siberia’s Kemerovo Region Kills 1 Person
04:04 GMTPandemic Persists: US Has Observed More COVID Deaths in 2021 Than 2020, CDC Data Shows
03:49 GMTUS Seeks to Plug Arctic Gap in GPS With New System Using Cosmic Rays - Navy
03:14 GMTWhite House Doctor Reveals Biden Had Benign But Potentially Pre-Cancerous Polyp Removed
02:45 GMTUS to Prioritize Prosecution of Threats, Assaults by Airline Passengers - Attorney General
02:17 GMTUS OKs Wind Energy Project Off East Coast That Will Power 70,000 Homes - Interior Dept.
01:51 GMTUN Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia
01:36 GMTUS Stimulus Might Be Withdrawn More Quickly Amid Inflation Surge - Fed Meeting Minutes
01:12 GMTMacron Vows to Hold Smugglers Accountable After Death of At Least 27 Migrants in English Channel
00:29 GMTBiden Admin Reportedly Lobbying Democrats to Kill Nord Stream 2 Sanctions From Defense Bill