Layer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS Vehicles are seen shrouded in smog on a highway in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2021
Looking at the hazardous weather conditions causing residents several health issues, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal, the head of Aam Aadmi Party, last week ordered all schools and universities shut down and employees to work from home.
Delhi's air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Thursday, with the minimum temperature likely to remain around 10 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reading was 387 at 7 am on Thursday as compared to Wednesday, when it was 361.
To keep a check on the city's rising pollution and smog, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting and announced that from 27 November, only Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-run, and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital (New Delhi).
The Delhi government has also put a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city till 3 December.
While the government has extended its semi-lockdown in the city with strict measures to curb this issue, some netizens have shared tweets, containing pictures of the toxic air engulfing Delhi.
A metro train crossing the Yamuna in Delhi through the smog and with air quality remaining in the “very poor” category on Thursday morning. Pic @rvmoorthyhindu @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/J0AZHvayFr— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) November 25, 2021
Such a smoggy trip to Delhi trapped under a blanket of toxic air!— Sunitha Simon (@sunitha_simon) November 24, 2021
The citizens of the country’s capital city can’t be breathing smoke and “Pollution lockdowns” aren’t the solution!
Net zero emissions by 2070 is fine, how we act now demonstrates our seriousness.#Delhi #Smog pic.twitter.com/f5rZfen0Jr
A layer of smog engulfs Delhi as air quality deteriorates to the 'very poor' category pic.twitter.com/s7EcD9CvfJ— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an air quality index (AQI) of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.