https://sputniknews.com/20211125/layer-of-smog-engulfs-indian-capital-as-air-quality-remains-very-poor-1091005678.html

Layer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Layer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Looking at the hazardous weather conditions causing residents several health issues, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal, the head of Aam Aadmi Party, last week... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T09:34+0000

2021-11-25T09:34+0000

2021-11-25T09:34+0000

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091010131_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5cd2f4fcaebf82eeafdfccb4e1a38081.jpg

Delhi's air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Thursday, with the minimum temperature likely to remain around 10 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reading was 387 at 7 am on Thursday as compared to Wednesday, when it was 361.To keep a check on the city's rising pollution and smog, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting and announced that from 27 November, only Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-run, and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital (New Delhi). The Delhi government has also put a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city till 3 December.While the government has extended its semi-lockdown in the city with strict measures to curb this issue, some netizens have shared tweets, containing pictures of the toxic air engulfing Delhi. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an air quality index (AQI) of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india