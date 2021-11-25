Registration was successful!
Layer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
Layer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
Looking at the hazardous weather conditions causing residents several health issues, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal, the head of Aam Aadmi Party, last week... 25.11.2021
india

Layer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

09:34 GMT 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS Vehicles are seen shrouded in smog on a highway in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2021
 Vehicles are seen shrouded in smog on a highway in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Looking at the hazardous weather conditions causing residents several health issues, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal, the head of Aam Aadmi Party, last week ordered all schools and universities shut down and employees to work from home.
Delhi's air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Thursday, with the minimum temperature likely to remain around 10 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reading was 387 at 7 am on Thursday as compared to Wednesday, when it was 361.
To keep a check on the city's rising pollution and smog, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting and announced that from 27 November, only Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-run, and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital (New Delhi).
The Delhi government has also put a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city till 3 December.
While the government has extended its semi-lockdown in the city with strict measures to curb this issue, some netizens have shared tweets, containing pictures of the toxic air engulfing Delhi.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an air quality index (AQI) of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.
