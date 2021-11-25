https://sputniknews.com/20211125/kremlin-rejects-all-allegations-of-russias-involvement-in-havana-syndrome-1091012151.html

Kremlin Rejects All Allegations of Russia’s Involvement in ‘Havana Syndrome’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin rejects all allegations of Russia’s involvement in presumed acoustic attacks against US diplomats that are been referred to as... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

"This topic was in no way raised by Burns in conversations with political interlocutors here in Moscow and it was not touched upon with the head of state [Vladimir Putin]. As for the content of Burns’s conversation with his colleagues in the special services, I have nothing to say here - this is not public information. The only thing is that here we can surely reject any hints, assumptions or statements about the alleged involvement of the Russian side in these cases - we have nothing to do with this," Peskov told reporters.This comes after on Wednesday, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns reportedly warned Russia about the consequences if the country is linked to presumed acoustic attacks known as the "Havana Syndrome."US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

