Justice for Ahmaud Arbery Was Won by The Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jay Winter Nightwolf, host of American Indian Truths on WOL 95.9FM/1450 AM originator and host of the television broadcast Indigenous and American Indian Truths to discuss the indigenous perspective on Thanksgiving, the long history of cultural genocide waged against the indignenous people of the United States, and the need for solidarity to fight the continuing genocide of indigenous and Black people today.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil to discuss Nicaragua’s exit from the Organization of American States, the OAS’ history with meddling in Nicaragua, western meddling and undermining of the Venezuelan elections, and the intensifying contradictions of imperialism laying the groundwork for another world order.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Paul Pumphrey, Founding Board Member of Friends of The Congo to discuss Israeli defense and intelligence industry activity on the African continent, the history of the activities of the Zionist movement on the continent, and Israel’s involvement in taking Africa’s natural resources for its military and financial benefit.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism to discuss the guilty verdicts in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery in the context of disparate results coming from the judicial system, the verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse and Charlottesville cases and the lack of attention to right-wing violence, and Joe Biden’s culpability in the rise of right-wing violence through bipartisanship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

